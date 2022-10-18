The LSF has expanded its global reach to the U.S. with 501(c)3 status, headquarters in Miami, and the appointment of new CEO and Advisory Board members

The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF), a global nonprofit organization providing research funding to establish a longer and healthier human lifespan, has recently expanded by launching operations in the United States and appointing a new President CEO, Lisa E. Ireland.

The LSF's new CEO, Lisa E. Ireland. Photo credits to NSP Studio, https://www.nspstudio.com/

Ireland, a nonprofit executive with more than 25 years of experience, will lead global operations for the Foundation. Her previous roles include Vice President For Institutional Advancement at the RMSC (Rochester Museum Science Center), Director of Donor Relations Stewardship at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Executive Director of United Way of Orleans.

Ireland said, "The longevity field is rapidly scaling, with the potential for life-changing technologies to enter into human practice within the coming years. As CEO, I am excited to bring longevity to the mainstream and encourage more individuals to learn about this growing field and the unique work the LSF does to support its progress."

In addition to the new CEO, the LSF has also appointed two new members to its highly acclaimed Advisory Board. Warren Rickard, Head of Strategy at Basepaws, and Toni Marie Van Buren, nonprofit policy and strategy executive, have been appointed as LSF Advisors. Rickard and Van Buren bring a combined 50+ years of experience to the Foundation.

Previously based out of Switzerland, the LSF has launched in Miami as a nonprofit organization with 501(c)(3) status. A group of physicians, investors, and other stakeholders founded the Longevity Science Foundation in 2021 to convene biotech founders, physicians, and research institutions in pursuit of lengthening the healthy human lifespan. The Foundation uses a blockchain-based voting platform to distribute grant funding to projects advancing longevity science.

About the Longevity Science Foundation

The Longevity Science Foundation is a nonprofit organization advancing human longevity by funding research and development of medical technologies to extend the healthy human lifespan. The long-term mission of the Longevity Science Foundation is to help make longevity-focused care accessible to everyone, no matter their background, by bringing cutting-edge science on aging out of the laboratory and into the mainstream. To learn more, visit www.longevity.foundation.

