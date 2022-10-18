Beijing Ruxue Media: Award-Winning Writer Xue Mo to Showcase Literary Works Portraying Western China Life at Frankfurt Buchmesse 2022

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese writer Xue Mo bringing over thirty books, including his renowned work Into the Desert, to present a themed exhibit at the booth of China International Book Trading Corporation ("CIBTC") on the 74th Frankfurter Buchmesse, planning to hold talks with international publishing houses and organizations to discuss the cooperation on the books' copyright.





Scheduled to be held from October 19 to 23 in Germany, Frankfurt Buchmesse is the world's largest trading hub for digital and printed content, with the annual book extravaganza labelled as "the bellwether of world's cultures". At booth 6.2 B110, CIBTC is set to showcase some of the most well-known books penned by the Chinese literary giant, alongside Selected Stories by Xue Mo, a collection of wonderful stories themed on the culture, life and spirit of Western China, that has been translated into over 20 languages.

A cultural scholar and prolific writer who has authored over one hundred literary and cultural works, Xue Mo, whose real name is Chen Kaihong, creates a myriad of characters in his books with his unique spirituality and powerful imagination that transports his readers to the heart of rural areas in Western China to witness their struggle, love, death and faith as they seek hope and eternity.

Xue Mo has been nominated three times for the Mao Dun Literature Prize, one of the most prestigious literature awards in China, with his most world-renowned works including Desert Rites and White Tiger Pass. His Suosalang, an epic poem in eighty thousand lines and over a million words, emerged from his own study and lifelong practice, helps fill in the lack of epic poetry in Chinese literary history, which is also hailed by literary critics as one of the greatest epic fantasies whose majestic scope sits equally with The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire.

Into the Desert, a story included in Xue Mo's full-length novel White Tiger Pass, is imbued with symbolism. It is a fable about human destiny, a tale of two interdependent women - Lanlan and Ying'er - who ventured into a desert in search of a new life. The dichotomous characters of the two heroines represent the contradictory mindset that everyone can relate to in face of life's struggles and pains, and their confrontation with the monstrous desert beats, dholes, symbolizes the inevitable perils that lie in the path toward freedom. Their perseverance, composure and fearlessness eventually enable them to get out of danger, and it is also these qualities that helped Xue Mo, and everyone related to the story, navigate through his own desert. The wisdom flowing from his fingertips lights up the hearts of countless readers.

"The desire to seek hope isn't limited to the people living in Western China or the country but is shared by all mankind. They might hope for different things and find hope through different means, but one word can define what they were truly after - eternity. All humans are trying to pursue eternity, whether it is eternal heath, happiness, relationship, or love. For it, everyone ventures into their own desert," he added.

