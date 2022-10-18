Presentation on October 27 at 10:30 AM PT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Leonid Capital Management (LCM), a leading financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Invitational on Thursday, October 27th at 10:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Christopher Lay and James Parker, Founding Partners will be giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"I have no doubt about the abundance of talented founders or the market opportunities, and having the ability to tell our story at LD Micro is critical. Our strategy innovates on so many levels to mitigate risk, be it through our contract diversification, portfolio construction strategy, value creation platform, or the flexible line of credit structure," said Chris Lay, LCM Co-Founder. "We have a unique recipe, an incredible team, and are extremely fortunate to be able to share with the LD Micro investment community."

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About LEONID

LEONID is the leading financial services platform supporting U.S. Federal Government contractors. As an official Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, LEONID offers advance financing on all government contracts, including SBIR and STTRs, up to $25MM. The firm can help companies improve their working capital position to help finance growth strategies and manage operating expenses. LEONID contributes 50% of net profits to mission-oriented charitable causes that are committed to veterans' causes and warfighter support. Learn more at leonidfinance.io.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Contact:

Christopher Lay

562.548.4399

info@leonidfinance.io

