Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Hammitt, an emerging leader in the luxury handbag market, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Thursday, 10/27/22 at 09:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Tony Drockton, Hammitt's Founder and Chief Cheerleader, will be giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"I'm excited to share Hammitt's latest developments with an incredible community of like-minded leaders. From our belief in experiential retail to our always-growing partnerships and continued progress with technology, there are so many wonderful updates to share," said Tony Drockton.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Time: 9:30 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Hammitt

Hammitt designs to surprise and delight with every innovation, staying one step ahead of their customers' wildest wish lists. Whether it's an accessible cell phone pocket, laptop sleeve, six-way reversibility, or straps that adjust for every height, there are nuggets of functionality in every Hammitt silhouette. Further, every zipper and piece of hardware is covered with a lifetime promise of complimentary repairs, so the Hammitt woman can plan to pass her favorite styles down for generations to come.

About LD Micro



LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

