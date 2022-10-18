Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
18.10.22
08:01 Uhr
17,040 Euro
+0,220
+1,31 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,04017,58013:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2022 | 13:41
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Q3 2022 results and webcast on 3 November 2022

Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2022 results on 3 November 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q3 2022 report and the Q3 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.


Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 18 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


PROSAFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.