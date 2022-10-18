Prosafe SE: Q3 2022 results and webcast on 3 November 2022

Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2022 results on 3 November 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q3 2022 report and the Q3 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.



Stavanger, 18 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.