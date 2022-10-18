RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Declares 2022 Third Quarter Shareholders Dividend Payment

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The distribution is payable on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2022. The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2022 fiscal year has been $0.03 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "Demand for our unique financing solutions continues to be strong and we are pleased to provide our shareholders with another dividend. The Company has a robust pipeline of potential renewable energy royalty financing opportunities and is in advanced discussions on several projects to provide our investors with a strong growing yield."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

