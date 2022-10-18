EVIO, Inc. Engages Spotlight Media to Provide Compliance Services to Oversee Audit Process

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC PINK:EVIO) is pleased to announce the commencement of the process to become a fully reporting and audited firm. The Company has engaged Spotlight Media Corp. (SMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) ("PSYC" or the "Company"), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic and cannabis sectors.

As part of the agreement, the Company will work with SMC to successfully complete the audit process. According to the agreement, SMC will be paid $5,000 per month for a period of three (3) months.

Becoming and remaining a fully current SEC reporting company fulfills a crucial step in the process of establishing trust and credibility with the investing community, as well satisfying the initial step to uplist to the OTCQB.

SMC will work with the Company to establish best practices on a go forward basis to satisfy month end accounting requirements, quarterly and annual reporting, and investor transparency. Key items include, but are not limited to, revenue recognition and fixed asset capitalization.

"Our priorities are identifying key EVIO action items which need to be satisfied for the audit and tackling each in a manner facilitating the work flow for an efficient process," said SMC CFO Craig Schlesinger. We expect to get EVIO up to current, fully reporting SEC status while establishing effective month end procedures to ensure timely reporting on a go forward basis."

"Management is looking forward to working with SMC on becoming current with the SEC," commented William Waldrop, EVIO CEO, "SMC has a great track record assisting companies like EVIO in this process. Becoming, current and being able to provide more real time financials to our shareholders is an imperative as part of our turnaround efforts."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company, focused on Construction Services and Pharmaceutical Testing. In Florida, the Company offers general contractor services serving the residential and commercial construction industry. In Canada, via its ownership in Keystone, the Company provides pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing.

For more information, visit www.evioinc.com

About PSYC Corporation

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.evioinc.com.

