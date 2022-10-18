Digital Banking Solutions Leader Apiture Selected as Finalist for 2022 NC TECH Awards

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards in the Fintech/Insurtech Company category. With a mission to foster growth and champion innovation in the North Carolina technology sector, NC Tech recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the state's tech community through its awards program.

Apiture was selected as a finalist for its ability to drive banking innovation for more than 300 financial institutions across the country and for forging local opportunities in the growing Wilmington fintech arena.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations, and individuals for their outstanding achievements. As a finalist this year, Apiture has distinguished itself as one of the state's most innovative and emergent leaders," said Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President, and CEO.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist along with other notable members of the North Carolina fintech community," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "Our team is proud to contribute to the state's thriving culture of innovation by helping financial institutions meet the evolving digital banking needs of consumers and businesses."

This is one of many recent accolades for Apiture. The company was named the 2022 Coastal Entrepreneur of the Year by the University of North Carolina Wilmington's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Greater Wilmington Business Journal. It was also named a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for the second consecutive year and was named to the 2022 American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech list for the fourth consecutive year.

