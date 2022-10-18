ZipWall Announces New ZipSheet Reusable Dust Barrier

Quickly create an instant barrier with a built-in door using this sustainable alternative to plastic sheeting

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / ZipWall ® today introduced the ZipSheet barrier, a ready-to-use, washable, and reusable barrier material that is an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic sheeting. Sheets are available in different sizes and quickly zip together to form a barrier as wide as needed.

Ideal for both residential and commercial applications, the new ZipWall sheets are ready-to-use out of the box with no cutting or measuring required. Sheets are available in two heights to fit ceilings up to nine feet and twelve feet. A 10-foot-wide sheet with a built-in zipper door creates an instant barrier and can be extended as needed by zipping together additional sheets in increments of five feet or ten feet. The door can be rolled up and held open with the included clamps. A ZipSheet barrier is quick and easy to set-up using ZipWall poles.

The white ZipSheet material is a durable lightweight fabric that provides privacy and minimizes disruption on both sides of the barrier. It is designed to be washed and reused making it a sustainable and cost effective alternative to plastic sheeting. Sewn-in heavy-duty zippers make it easy to zip together as many sheets as needed. A specially designed carry bag with shoulder straps offers easy storage and transport to and from the jobsite.

"The new ZipSheet barrier offers a quick, cost effective, and an environmentally sustainable way to create an instant barrier on a jobsite," says Jeff Whittemore, President and CEO of ZipWall LLC. "A ZipSheet barrier is a major time-saver because sheets come ready-to-use and require no cutting or measuring for set-up. Customers will appreciate the convenience of having the built-in door option in the 10-foot panel, making it even easier to install a barrier."

About ZipWall

ZipWall LLC is the maker of the ZipWall Dust Barrier System, the only comprehensive dust barrier solution for construction, remodeling, and renovation. A ZipWall dust barrier can be set- up in just a few minutes without ladders, tape, or damage. ZipWall products are used by residential and commercial contractors to meet practically any dust barrier installation challenge.

ZipWall pioneered the dust barrier industry 25 years ago and continues to transform the field with over 25 patents, numerous industry awards, and a steady stream of innovative products. ZipWall products are designed in the U.S. and sold all over the world. Visit zipwall.com .

