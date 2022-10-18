CT Corporation experts will discuss the complex regulatory challenges facing manufacturers and distributors

Manufacturers and distributors operating within the pharmaceutical industry must contend with a high-stakes regulatory environment where failure to obtain or renew a license can result in severe fines or even criminal prosecution. Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will host a webinar Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Business Licensing on October 19 at 1pm ET that is designed to help entities navigate the myriad of conflicting licensing requirements they could encounter from state-to-state.

CT Corporation experts David Yount, Vice President and Head of Business Licenses, and Hans Howk, Content Manager, will provide an overview of licensing requirements spanning wholesale drug distributors, drug manufacturers, third-party logistics providers, and pharmacies. Webinar attendees can also expect a "fireside chat" exploring the implications of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), which established requirements for tracing prescription drug products through the pharmaceutical supply distribution chain.

Both Yount and Howk joined CT Corporation following the company's successful acquisition of business license services provider LicenseLogix in 2021. Yount runs the company's business licensing arm and has overseen a significant expansion in CT Corporation's licensing services and team, where Howk consults on issues such as legal industry nuances, regulations pertaining to business law, and searching and synthesizing statutes.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.The other legal services business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions -aglobal provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions.

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

