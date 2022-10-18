The "Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Brake Types, Brake Material Type, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automotive Backing Plate market is expected to reach US$ 183.57 million by 2028 from US$ 138.91 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

When a driver hastily applies brakes to a moving automobile, the wheels are likely to get stuck due to the sudden braking force and slide on the road. Even if the driver acts swiftly, the automobile will get out of control. The anti-braking system (ABS) keeps the wheels from locking and instead applies intermittent braking power to allow the wheels to spin slightly. This significantly improves the car's braking efficiency and enables the driver to guide the vehicle away from any obstacle while braking strongly.

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) ensures that brake force is distributed to the wheels as per the roads' conditions and the driver's needs. Speed sensors are used to detect the velocity of wheels and the automobile. The data is transmitted into the ECU, continually comparing the 2 numbers. When it detects slippage caused by the wheels' higher speed than the car's speed, it transmits the instruction to apply a slight braking force to the sliding wheel. This function determines which wheel requires more braking force and delivers it to that wheel independently. These features are leading to a substantial growth of the Europe automotive backing plate market The regional market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Segmentation

The Europe Automotive Backing Plate market is segmented into brake types, brake material type, vehicle type, and country. Based on brake types, the Europe Automotive Backing Plate market is bifurcated into disc brake and drum brake. In 2020, the drum brake segment held a larger market share .Based on brake material type, the market is segmented into aluminum, iron, and others In 2020, the others segment held a largest market share.

Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. In 2020, the passenger cars segment held a largest market share.

Based on country, the Europe Automotive Backing Plate market is fragmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe contributed a substantial share in 2020.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Stringent Automotive Active Safety Regulations

Enhanced Vehicle Safety with ABS and EBD

Market Restraints

High Development and Maintenance Costs

Market Opportunities

Regenerative Braking to Create Lucrative Opportunities in EV Ecosystem

Future Trends

Growing Demand for Automatic Braking Systems in Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Landscape

5. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Key Industry Dynamics

6. Automotive Backing Plate Market Europe Analysis

7. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Brake Types

8. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Brake Material Type

9. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Vehicle Type

10. Europe Automotive Backing Plate Market Country Analysis

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Super Circle.

NUCAP.

MAT Foundry Group Ltd.

Ridex GMBH.

ORTHLINGHAUS-WERKE Gmbh.

Sparex.

ACDelco.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coy31z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005845/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900