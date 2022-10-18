Antulio Bomfim, Veteran Fed Economist With Industry Experience Assumes Newly Created Position

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, announced today that Antulio Bomfim has been hired as head of Global Macro, a newly created position within its global fixed income group.

The expansion of NTAM's global fixed income team, responsible for $470 billion in fixed income assets under management, is designed to enhance capabilities as the team serves the evolving needs of fixed income investors worldwide.

Bomfim joins NTAM with nearly 30 years of experience spanning roles within investment management and the Federal Reserve Board System. Most recently, he served as special adviser to the Fed Board as well as special adviser to Chairman Jerome Powell.

Previously, Bomfim was with Macroeconomic Advisers as a senior managing director, co-head of Monetary Policy Insights. Prior to that, he served as a portfolio manager and co-head of interest rate strategy for OFI Institutional Asset Management, a division of Oppenheimer Funds.

A longtime advisor, consultant and award-winning author, Bomfim brings deep practical and theoretical knowledge of the economy and financial markets. His fields of research include asset pricing, monetary policy, macroeconomics, investments and financial markets. He holds a Ph.D., MA and BA in Economics from the University of Maryland, as well as a MS in Mathematical Finance from the University of Oxford.

In his newly created role within NTAM's Global Fixed Income Group, Bomfim has overall oversight responsibility for the Global Macro Group, which is responsible for interest rate strategy, systematic volatility, liquidity, and monitoring systemic risk globally. Bomfim is also responsible for the firm's global liquidity management business. He reports to Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Thomas Swaney.

"Within the Global Fixed Income team, our fundamental tenet that investors should be compensated for the risk they take manifests itself in our management of four key risks interest rate, volatility, prepayment and credit," Swaney said. "Antulio's expertise is well-suited to leading our multi-disciplined Global Macro Fixed Income team."

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1 trillion of investor assets as of June 30, 2022, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

