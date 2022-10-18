The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The third-party logistics market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 47.28 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The report on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the complexity of supply chain networks, the growth of e-commerce industry and rising adoption of omnichannel retail, and cost reduction.

The third-party logistics market in Europe analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.

The third-party logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Others

By Service

Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of blockchain and increase in M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report on third-party logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

Third-party logistics market in Europe sizing

Third-party logistics market in Europe forecast

Third-party logistics market in Europe industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ACP Freight Services Ltd.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

FM Logistic Corporate

GEODIS

H. P. Therkelsen AS

hansa express logistics GmbH

Huktra UK Ltd.

Imperial Logistics Ltd.

Ital Logistics Ltd.

Jordon Freight Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

NTG Nordic Transport Group AS

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

