The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The third-party logistics market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 47.28 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The report on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the complexity of supply chain networks, the growth of e-commerce industry and rising adoption of omnichannel retail, and cost reduction.
The third-party logistics market in Europe analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.
The third-party logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Others
By Service
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Consumer goods
- Healthcare
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of blockchain and increase in M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.
By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report on third-party logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Third-party logistics market in Europe sizing
- Third-party logistics market in Europe forecast
- Third-party logistics market in Europe industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Service
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ACP Freight Services Ltd.
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CMA CGM Group
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- FM Logistic Corporate
- GEODIS
- H. P. Therkelsen AS
- hansa express logistics GmbH
- Huktra UK Ltd.
- Imperial Logistics Ltd.
- Ital Logistics Ltd.
- Jordon Freight Ltd.
- Kintetsu World Express Inc.
- NTG Nordic Transport Group AS
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
