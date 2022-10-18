Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New Integrations with Microsoft Security Solutions Expand Kudelski Security Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Offerings



18.10.2022 / 17:51 CET/CEST



Addition of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR Portfolio offers clients alternatives

to expand security monitoring, increase visibility, and streamline threat detection and response Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - October 18, 2022 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the integration of their leading Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) with Microsoft Sentinel and additional products from the Microsoft 365 Defender XDR portfolio. The move aligns Kudelski Security's offerings with market trends, as more companies choose to leverage Microsoft E5 licenses and Microsoft Sentinel to expand security capabilities instead of additional investments in third party tool vendors. By directly integrating its MDR solution with the cloud native SIEM and Microsoft Defender XDR suite, Kudelski Security accomplishes goals. It aligns its services seamlessly with an increasing number of clients, enables Kudelski Security analysts to act faster with more information, and speeds remediation of threats within customers' environments. It also adds another important technology ecosystem to the company's core of integrated security technologies, an effort that will continue to evolve based on market and client requirements. "Microsoft is making huge investments in security and structuring licensing agreements to encourage clients to adopt their security platform," said Andrew Howard, chief executive officer at Kudelski Security. "By integrating Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR into Kudelski Security's Cyber Fusion Center and MDR offerings, we give mutual clients a more streamlined solution - one that enhances their security posture and maximizes investments they have already made." The company's latest collaboration with Microsoft helps bridge that visibility gap and enables organizations to secure identities, achieve compliance, collaborate safely and detect threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The additional integration of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender will enable Kudelski Security to provide more timely and detailed notifications of verified security threats, remediation recommendations, responses for escalated security incidents as well as continuous and proactive threat hunting. "In addition to our integrations with Microsoft, we continue to invest in our Advisory capacity - adding experts with deep Microsoft experience to work directly with clients to optimize their environments and maximize security," continued Howard. "These teams ensure that - even if the client isn't leveraging our MDR services - they can adequately defend their systems and data." Kudelski Security's market-leading security services and proven support for the Microsoft security ecosystem makes it uniquely positioned to help organizations adopt cloud-based security models. In addition to 24/7 MDR services powered by its Cyber Fusion Centers across the globe, Kudelski Security helps clients protect data and secure identities, endpoints, apps, and infrastructure across their Microsoft environments. Its latest partnership builds on previously announced integrations with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft 365 Defender, and Azure Defender, as well as a Microsoft-focused consultancy designed to help clients to effectively secure end-users and multi-cloud infrastructures. Kudelski Security continues to earn industry recognition for its MDR approach and services that deliver faster, improved security outcomes. The company has been recognized for five consecutive years in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (2017-2021), three consecutive years in Gartner Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services. Most recently, Kudelski Security was awarded 'Champion' status in Bloor's 2021 MDR Market Update and recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in the Forrester Wave "Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021" report. For more information about Kudelski Security's MDR services, visit: https://kudelskisecurity.com/solutions/by-capability/managed-detection-and-response/. Or MDR For Microsoft About Kudelski Security Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com. Media Contact John Van Blaricum Vice President, Global Marketing +1 650 966 4320 john.vanblaricum@kudelskisecurity.com

End of Media Release

