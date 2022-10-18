Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2022 | 17:57
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 18

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 18 October 2022 the Company bought into Treasury 15,704 of its own shares at a price of 447.0000 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 3,595,704 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 71,985,185.

The above figure (71,985,185) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.