Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 18

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

18 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 323.3663 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 325.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 319.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,791,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,299,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2481323.50 08:14:5700061617716TRLO0LSE
774325.50 08:50:0000061619050TRLO0LSE
700325.50 08:50:0000061619051TRLO0LSE
481325.50 08:50:0000061619052TRLO0LSE
306325.50 08:50:0000061619053TRLO0LSE
700325.50 08:50:0000061619054TRLO0LSE
700325.50 08:50:0000061619055TRLO0LSE
380325.50 08:50:0000061619056TRLO0LSE
2297325.00 08:50:0000061619057TRLO0LSE
902325.50 08:50:0000061619058TRLO0LSE
1167325.50 08:50:0000061619059TRLO0LSE
50000324.50 09:17:3300061620145TRLO0LSE
912325.00 09:21:4000061620326TRLO0LSE
329325.00 09:21:4000061620327TRLO0LSE
589325.00 09:21:5700061620354TRLO0LSE
70325.00 09:22:5700061620393TRLO0LSE
2100324.00 09:57:5500061621774TRLO0LSE
564323.00 10:02:2000061622189TRLO0LSE
769323.00 10:02:2000061622190TRLO0LSE
495323.00 10:02:2000061622191TRLO0LSE
15322.50 10:18:4000061623020TRLO0LSE
121323.50 10:24:2700061623212TRLO0LSE
105323.50 10:29:0800061623374TRLO0LSE
31323.50 10:29:0800061623375TRLO0LSE
844323.50 10:29:0800061623376TRLO0LSE
186324.50 10:54:1500061624177TRLO0LSE
339324.50 10:54:1500061624178TRLO0LSE
688324.50 10:59:4400061624415TRLO0LSE
335324.50 10:59:4400061624416TRLO0LSE
240324.50 11:01:5000061624490TRLO0LSE
221324.50 11:01:5000061624491TRLO0LSE
87324.00 11:24:3000061625456TRLO0LSE
942324.00 11:25:1600061625475TRLO0LSE
417324.00 12:02:3000061626341TRLO0LSE
146324.00 12:14:5100061626680TRLO0LSE
6324.00 12:14:5100061626681TRLO0LSE
819325.00 12:48:3800061627461TRLO0LSE
975325.00 12:48:3900061627462TRLO0LSE
851325.00 13:03:2100061628113TRLO0LSE
854325.00 13:18:5000061628618TRLO0LSE
868325.00 13:49:1400061629706TRLO0LSE
577325.00 13:49:1400061629707TRLO0LSE
306325.00 13:49:1400061629708TRLO0LSE
98325.00 13:49:1400061629709TRLO0LSE
39325.00 13:49:1400061629710TRLO0LSE
830325.00 13:51:0000061629768TRLO0LSE
923325.00 13:59:0000061629971TRLO0LSE
546325.00 13:59:0000061629972TRLO0LSE
498324.00 14:20:0900061630766TRLO0LSE
568324.00 14:20:0900061630767TRLO0LSE
456324.00 14:20:0900061630768TRLO0LSE
321324.00 14:20:0900061630769TRLO0LSE
81324.00 14:20:0900061630770TRLO0LSE
104324.00 14:20:0900061630771TRLO0LSE
1265325.00 14:36:4400061631478TRLO0LSE
2162324.00 14:37:0600061631491TRLO0LSE
2148321.50 14:54:3100061632718TRLO0LSE
177321.50 15:17:0900061633910TRLO0LSE
1766321.50 15:17:0900061633911TRLO0LSE
1826321.00 15:26:2300061634402TRLO0LSE
192321.00 15:26:2300061634403TRLO0LSE
539320.50 15:29:4400061634636TRLO0LSE
577320.50 15:29:4400061634637TRLO0LSE
1853319.50 15:37:1900061635171TRLO0LSE
188320.50 16:00:2100061636360TRLO0LSE
1251320.50 16:00:2100061636361TRLO0LSE
29320.50 16:00:2100061636362TRLO0LSE
139320.50 16:00:2700061636370TRLO0LSE
414320.50 16:00:2700061636371TRLO0LSE
264320.50 16:06:1000061636646TRLO0LSE
1023320.50 16:06:1000061636647TRLO0LSE
32320.50 16:06:1400061636652TRLO0LSE
199320.50 16:06:5200061636693TRLO0LSE
29320.50 16:07:2100061636724TRLO0LSE
397320.50 16:07:3300061636735TRLO0LSE
154320.50 16:07:3300061636736TRLO0LSE
796320.50 16:07:3300061636737TRLO0LSE
941320.50 16:07:3300061636738TRLO0LSE
39320.50 16:08:3300061636778TRLO0LSE
280320.50 16:08:3300061636779TRLO0LSE
167320.50 16:09:3300061636814TRLO0LSE
446320.50 16:11:1800061636907TRLO0LSE
1302320.50 16:11:1800061636908TRLO0LSE
32320.50 16:11:1800061636909TRLO0LSE
227320.50 16:12:5200061637038TRLO0LSE
452320.50 16:15:0200061637195TRLO0LSE
780320.50 16:15:4200061637258TRLO0LSE
346320.50 16:19:2300061637530TRLO0LSE
24320.50 16:22:0400061637789TRLO0LSE
1983320.50 16:22:0400061637790TRLO0LSE
2179320.50 16:22:0400061637791TRLO0LSE
2024320.50 16:22:0400061637792TRLO0LSE
2119320.50 16:22:0400061637793TRLO0LSE
2099320.50 16:22:0400061637794TRLO0LSE
139320.50 16:22:0400061637795TRLO0LSE
1515320.50 16:22:0400061637796TRLO0LSE
538320.50 16:22:0400061637797TRLO0LSE
273320.50 16:26:0400061638077TRLO0LSE
2744320.50 16:26:0400061638078TRLO0LSE
778320.50 16:26:0500061638079TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
