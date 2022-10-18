Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

18 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 323.3663 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 325.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 319.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,791,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,299,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2481 323.50 08:14:57 00061617716TRLO0 LSE 774 325.50 08:50:00 00061619050TRLO0 LSE 700 325.50 08:50:00 00061619051TRLO0 LSE 481 325.50 08:50:00 00061619052TRLO0 LSE 306 325.50 08:50:00 00061619053TRLO0 LSE 700 325.50 08:50:00 00061619054TRLO0 LSE 700 325.50 08:50:00 00061619055TRLO0 LSE 380 325.50 08:50:00 00061619056TRLO0 LSE 2297 325.00 08:50:00 00061619057TRLO0 LSE 902 325.50 08:50:00 00061619058TRLO0 LSE 1167 325.50 08:50:00 00061619059TRLO0 LSE 50000 324.50 09:17:33 00061620145TRLO0 LSE 912 325.00 09:21:40 00061620326TRLO0 LSE 329 325.00 09:21:40 00061620327TRLO0 LSE 589 325.00 09:21:57 00061620354TRLO0 LSE 70 325.00 09:22:57 00061620393TRLO0 LSE 2100 324.00 09:57:55 00061621774TRLO0 LSE 564 323.00 10:02:20 00061622189TRLO0 LSE 769 323.00 10:02:20 00061622190TRLO0 LSE 495 323.00 10:02:20 00061622191TRLO0 LSE 15 322.50 10:18:40 00061623020TRLO0 LSE 121 323.50 10:24:27 00061623212TRLO0 LSE 105 323.50 10:29:08 00061623374TRLO0 LSE 31 323.50 10:29:08 00061623375TRLO0 LSE 844 323.50 10:29:08 00061623376TRLO0 LSE 186 324.50 10:54:15 00061624177TRLO0 LSE 339 324.50 10:54:15 00061624178TRLO0 LSE 688 324.50 10:59:44 00061624415TRLO0 LSE 335 324.50 10:59:44 00061624416TRLO0 LSE 240 324.50 11:01:50 00061624490TRLO0 LSE 221 324.50 11:01:50 00061624491TRLO0 LSE 87 324.00 11:24:30 00061625456TRLO0 LSE 942 324.00 11:25:16 00061625475TRLO0 LSE 417 324.00 12:02:30 00061626341TRLO0 LSE 146 324.00 12:14:51 00061626680TRLO0 LSE 6 324.00 12:14:51 00061626681TRLO0 LSE 819 325.00 12:48:38 00061627461TRLO0 LSE 975 325.00 12:48:39 00061627462TRLO0 LSE 851 325.00 13:03:21 00061628113TRLO0 LSE 854 325.00 13:18:50 00061628618TRLO0 LSE 868 325.00 13:49:14 00061629706TRLO0 LSE 577 325.00 13:49:14 00061629707TRLO0 LSE 306 325.00 13:49:14 00061629708TRLO0 LSE 98 325.00 13:49:14 00061629709TRLO0 LSE 39 325.00 13:49:14 00061629710TRLO0 LSE 830 325.00 13:51:00 00061629768TRLO0 LSE 923 325.00 13:59:00 00061629971TRLO0 LSE 546 325.00 13:59:00 00061629972TRLO0 LSE 498 324.00 14:20:09 00061630766TRLO0 LSE 568 324.00 14:20:09 00061630767TRLO0 LSE 456 324.00 14:20:09 00061630768TRLO0 LSE 321 324.00 14:20:09 00061630769TRLO0 LSE 81 324.00 14:20:09 00061630770TRLO0 LSE 104 324.00 14:20:09 00061630771TRLO0 LSE 1265 325.00 14:36:44 00061631478TRLO0 LSE 2162 324.00 14:37:06 00061631491TRLO0 LSE 2148 321.50 14:54:31 00061632718TRLO0 LSE 177 321.50 15:17:09 00061633910TRLO0 LSE 1766 321.50 15:17:09 00061633911TRLO0 LSE 1826 321.00 15:26:23 00061634402TRLO0 LSE 192 321.00 15:26:23 00061634403TRLO0 LSE 539 320.50 15:29:44 00061634636TRLO0 LSE 577 320.50 15:29:44 00061634637TRLO0 LSE 1853 319.50 15:37:19 00061635171TRLO0 LSE 188 320.50 16:00:21 00061636360TRLO0 LSE 1251 320.50 16:00:21 00061636361TRLO0 LSE 29 320.50 16:00:21 00061636362TRLO0 LSE 139 320.50 16:00:27 00061636370TRLO0 LSE 414 320.50 16:00:27 00061636371TRLO0 LSE 264 320.50 16:06:10 00061636646TRLO0 LSE 1023 320.50 16:06:10 00061636647TRLO0 LSE 32 320.50 16:06:14 00061636652TRLO0 LSE 199 320.50 16:06:52 00061636693TRLO0 LSE 29 320.50 16:07:21 00061636724TRLO0 LSE 397 320.50 16:07:33 00061636735TRLO0 LSE 154 320.50 16:07:33 00061636736TRLO0 LSE 796 320.50 16:07:33 00061636737TRLO0 LSE 941 320.50 16:07:33 00061636738TRLO0 LSE 39 320.50 16:08:33 00061636778TRLO0 LSE 280 320.50 16:08:33 00061636779TRLO0 LSE 167 320.50 16:09:33 00061636814TRLO0 LSE 446 320.50 16:11:18 00061636907TRLO0 LSE 1302 320.50 16:11:18 00061636908TRLO0 LSE 32 320.50 16:11:18 00061636909TRLO0 LSE 227 320.50 16:12:52 00061637038TRLO0 LSE 452 320.50 16:15:02 00061637195TRLO0 LSE 780 320.50 16:15:42 00061637258TRLO0 LSE 346 320.50 16:19:23 00061637530TRLO0 LSE 24 320.50 16:22:04 00061637789TRLO0 LSE 1983 320.50 16:22:04 00061637790TRLO0 LSE 2179 320.50 16:22:04 00061637791TRLO0 LSE 2024 320.50 16:22:04 00061637792TRLO0 LSE 2119 320.50 16:22:04 00061637793TRLO0 LSE 2099 320.50 16:22:04 00061637794TRLO0 LSE 139 320.50 16:22:04 00061637795TRLO0 LSE 1515 320.50 16:22:04 00061637796TRLO0 LSE 538 320.50 16:22:04 00061637797TRLO0 LSE 273 320.50 16:26:04 00061638077TRLO0 LSE 2744 320.50 16:26:04 00061638078TRLO0 LSE 778 320.50 16:26:05 00061638079TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com