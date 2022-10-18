EQS-Ad-hoc: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
London, October 18, 2022
Re: Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. (the "Company") - Appointment of CFO
The Company confirms that Mr. Gabriele Sala has been appointed as the new CFO of the Company with immediate effect.
Note
This announcement is released by Bubbles BidCo S.p.A. and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefano Giambelli, Chairman.
