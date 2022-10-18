Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Aguila Copper Corp. (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("Aguila" or the "Company") Mr. Mark Saxon, CEO, announces that effective October 20, 2022, the name of the Company will be changed to "T2 Metals Corp." The name change was approved by the board of directors, in accordance with the articles of the Company, and has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange. On October 20th , 2022 , the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name "T2 Metals Corp." and new trading symbol "TWO".

"We are pleased to announce the new name for the Company, to reflect the critical role T2 Metals Corp will play in the global transition to lower emission energy and transport " said Mr. Mark Saxon, President & CEO. "We see tremendous opportunity for the exploration and development of our existing and future copper, nickel and lithium portfolio in supportive North American jurisdictions and are pleased to play a role in the provision of the essential materials for the energy transition. We will soon transition to new website and brand."

About Aguila Copper Corp (TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

Aguila Copper Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. Aguila is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140890