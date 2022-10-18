Logitech's Most Popular Cases Offering Versatility, Slim Laptop-Like Typing and Military-grade Protection Ready for Newest iPad (10th Generation)

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that Logitech Combo Touch, Slim Folio and Rugged Folio as well as the new Logitech Crayon, are all available for new iPad (10th generation). Combo Touch is an incredibly versatile detachable keyboard case with integrated trackpad that allows you to type, sketch, view, and read, while keeping iPad securely protected, Slim Folio offers a comfortable typing experience with its full-size keyboard and Rugged Folio is the most durable of the Logitech keyboard case line with proprietary shock-absorbent technology. Additionally the new Crayon digital pencil featuring Apple Pencil technology, no lag pixel-precision and dynamic smart tip with fast USB Type-C charging will be available.

"To be able to offer all three of our signature Logitech keyboard cases for this new iPad (10th generation) is a win for this community, as there is truly something for everyone's style and preference, regardless if using iPad for work or leisure," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "Whether you are looking for versatility, flexibility or durability, one of these best-selling keyboard cases will be the ideal fit. As more of us are working in hybrid environments or in smaller spaces, having a choice with a case that offers a fully-detachable keyboard, heavy duty protection or a full-size keyboard with shortcuts and an easy place to store the new Logitech Crayon is important for the iPad user."

Combo Touch

Combo Touch is Logitech's most versatile case featuring a detachable backlit keyboard and an integrated kickstand that supports four use modes, all while keeping iPad securely protected. With a precision trackpad that allows you to use Multi-Touch gesture controls you already love including swipe, pinch, double-tap, Combo Touch gives you the freedom to work wherever and whenever you need. It connects to iPad via Smart Connector, eliminating the need for a separate battery, on/off switch or Bluetooth pairing. Enjoy effortless typing in Type Mode with a well-spaced keyboard, designed to deliver the perfect bounce every time, or put the detachable keyboard aside with the versatile kickstand for Sketch Mode, go hands-free in View Mode or simply hold in hand for Read Mode.

Designed to work with both Logitech Crayon and Apple Pencil, a built-in holder stores the digital pencil when not in use, so it's always available when needed and features premium fabric that is easy to clean and holds up after repeated use. Offering a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys, perform common commands with simple button presses including volume and media controls, screen brightness controls, take screenshots, and a dictation key for improved accessibility. Working at night or in a dark room? Type away on the backlit keys with 16 levels of adjustable brightness.

Slim Folio:

Comfortably type from anywhere with Logitech's new Slim Folio keyboard case. With a full-size keyboard, slim design, and reliable Bluetooth Low Energy pairing, Slim Folio protects iPad (10th generation) and allows you to take iPad with you wherever you go. Optimize your productivity with a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to control media, iPad screen brightness, and more. Slim Folio locks your iPad at an optimal angle for typing or sketching and holds firm on any surface. With two replaceable coin cell batteries to power the keyboard and a smart-power management system, Slim Folio can be used for up to three years without needing to replace the batteries.

Slim Folio's slim and light design makes it easy to use and carry around and carefully hugs iPad (10th generation) for all-around protection against bumps and scratches. The material is soft to touch yet resistant to wear and tear, and a lightweight frame and keyboard module provide structural integrity without weighing down the iPad. Write and sketch at the perfect angle then store Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil in the convenient holder that keeps it in place until the next time you need it

Rugged Folio

Featuring proprietary shock-absorbent technology, iPad (10th generation) gets military-grade protection, safeguarding from accidental drops and other mishaps. Offering four use modes type, sketch, view, and read with a 40° adjustable kickstand, always find the correct angle for the task at hand in any environment, inside or out. With a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys including media controls, dictation, screen capture and more, Rugged Folio helps to optimize productivity. The keyboard magnetically clicks in and connects instantly using Smart Connector technology and sources power directly from iPad (10th generation) so you never have to charge.

A sealed keyboard ensures keys are safe from spills and daily mishaps, while still offering a premium typing experience. Rugged Folio also offers a magnetic latch to keep the case securely closed to protect iPad (10th generation) screen when you're on the go. A secure holder stores Logitech Crayon, Apple Pencil or digital stylus when not in use.

Crayon

Crayon, available for iPad (10th generation), can now be used with all iPad models released 2018 or later with iPadOS 12.2, including iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd, 3rd 4th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th 10th generation), iPad Air (3rd, 4th 5th generation), and iPad Mini (5th generation). Made with Apple Pencil technology, Crayon allows you to write and draw naturally in pixel-perfect precision without missing a single line or detail. The smart tip lets you adjust the line weight to the needed size by simply tilting the tip like a real pencil. Connect to iPad instantly by sliding down the on/off switch to start using, no device pairing required. Palm rejection technology lets you put your palm on the screen while you write or draw without interfering in the work of art.

Inspired by carpenter pencils, Crayon has a flat shape so it doesn't roll away when put down, and is durable enough to be thrown in a bag or jammed in a pocket to travel when needed. Featuring a power level indicator light to give warning of how much charge remains, Crayon charges via USB-C and can be used for up to 7 hours from a single charge.

Logitech Combo Touch and Slim Folio are expected to be available in October 2022 for $159.99 and $99.99 respectively, Rugged Folio is expected to be available in November for $139.99 and Logitech Crayon is available in October for $69.99 at logitech.com and apple.com. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

