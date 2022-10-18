Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX), a fully-insured cross-asset centralized exchange, has now listed the popular metaverse-based land & asset ownership token Rimaunangis ($RXT) on October 17, 2022.





Rimaunangis ($RXT) Is Now Officially Listed on Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX)

$RXT was listed on DIFX at 7:00 AM UTC on October 17, 2022, as a USDT pair to further increase its global community and aid in the overall expansion of the Rimaunangis ecosystem.

Introducing the Rimaunangis

Rimaunangis ($RXT) token is part of the upcoming Rimaunangis ecosystem that consists of P2E Games and a Metaverse platform. The token, launched in June 2022 has gained steady success within the crypto community for its mission to tokenize real-world land & assets like cattle and farming & plantation land. With $RXT users are able to buy, sell through their metaverse NFTs and participate in the Rimaunangis ecosystem. Furthermore, with $RXT, users are able to develop their own NFT-based land tiles for Rimaunangis' future metaverse, where they can farm, mine and rear cattle and fauna NFTs.

About $RXT

Based on the BSC mainnent, $RXT is a BEP 20-compliant token with a total supply of $2,000,000,000 tokens. According to the tokenomics, they have allocated their funds for a variety of projects that fall under the Rimaunangis ecosystem like Rimaunangis TV, Rimaunangis Digital & Rimaunangis SDN. Additionally, 40% of the tokenomics is also set aside for public sale activities. To learn more about the token,

About DIFX

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a centralized cross-asset crypto exchange that allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities, just to name a few. The DIFX fully-insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

DIFX was presented with the "Most Trusted Cross-Asset Trading Platform - 2022" by the Crypto Expo Dubai and the "Best New Trading Platform Award" at the E-Business Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East and the Forex Expo 2021.

To begin your journey with Endless Possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store, or visit us at difx.com.

