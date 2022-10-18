College Park, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Management and consulting firm Monique Rose Management announces the opening of new eateries: Washington, D.C. area-based The Real Milk & Honey Market Eatery & Bar, and College Park, Georgia-based The Bodega.

The Bodega, which is a New York-style gourmet sandwich and extreme shake shop that will soon feature a spiked option, opened in September.

The Real Milk & Honey Market Eatery & Bar, which opened its doors in May 2022, is a spin-off of the original brand concept Milk & Honey that Monique Rose Sneed helped grow to over $30M in revenue since its inception. The brand was sold in 2020 and Rose's firm retained two locations in the transaction.

Monique Rose Management, founded by Monique Rose Sneed, is the umbrella over several business ventures, including a content creation studio, The Collab ATL; an exotic snack shop, Milk & Cookies; a commercial and residential real estate company, M&H Holdings LLC; and beauty and wellness brand, Mink & Honey Beauty.

Backed by over 20 years of demonstrated success in the restaurant and hospitality industries, the company reveals that future plans for the business include creating and selling at least two more restaurant concepts in the next five years.

Monique Rose is the owner of Monique Rose Management, a branding & business consulting firm based out of Atlanta. Over her 20-year career, she has built her brand reputation by opening and successfully operating more than a dozen restaurants throughout the United States. The company has a thriving portfolio including businesses in Retail, Beauty, Health and Wellness, Commercial Real Estate, and their long-time business companion; the Restaurant industry where they most recently opened a popular eatery and bar, Milk & Honey Market and Pancake Factory in the Washington D.C. area. For more information about Monique Rose Management, please visit their website or contact:

Monique Rose

monique@milkedllc.com

https://moniquerose.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140537