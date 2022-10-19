Blue Pacific Immigration CEO Launches Social Media Platforms to Help Ukraine Victims Immigrate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Blue Pacific Immigration is an immigration law office based out of Vancouver, BC, that helps people all around the world through every step of the immigration process to become Canadian citizens. The firm is owned and operated by Alena Odegova, also known as Canada Alena. Canada Alena is a Russian immigrant who personally experienced immigration pains herself a decade ago. Blue Pacific Immigration has become the top choice for those looking to immigrate to Canada - from India, China, Vietnam, Philippines, Russia, Kazakhstan and especially those from Ukraine. To help with this, Blue Pacific Immigration now offers free information on YouTube and an Immigration Calculator on the website that helps people looking to immigrate.

To learn more about Canada Alena, Blue Pacific Immigration's immigration consulting services, and the social media tools they offer please visit https://YouTube.com/CanadaAlena and www.BPImmigration.ca

Blue Pacific Immigration - CEO - Alena Odegova

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citizens of both countries have fled from fear with hopes of finding peace and safety. In addition to the dangers they face, obstacles and legal restrictions with immigrating to a new country have overwhelmed Ukrainian citizens. With such urgency and the limitless information on the internet on the matter, finding good representation and information to expedite and officialize immigration is of utmost importance.

The lack of free resources for those looking to immigrate inspired Blue Pacific Immigration's owner, Canada Alena , to create something to help people in need. Having immigrated to Canada herself, and facing "every obstacle imaginable", Alena truly understands the pain of the process and aims to prevent others from enduring the same stressful setbacks she herself experienced.

Blue Pacific Immigration is built on a foundation of over 10 years of experience in immigration law. To add to that, Canada Alena also has four separate master's degrees that cover immigration law, economics, and management. Combined, they ensure a holistic and thorough approach to immigration that makes the process as efficient and seamless as possible.

To showcase Blue Pacific Immigration's empathy and contributions for those affected by the war in Ukraine, Alena has posted several YouTube videos giving away valuable immigration information to them pro bono. She has also established a Telegram chat group to help as many people as possible. The channel now has more than 10,000 subscribers. This has led to countless success stories in addition to making Blue Pacific one of the most trusted immigration law offices in Canada.

"I jumped in immediately without thinking and invested so much time and energy without expecting anything in return, and I'm happy I've done it, as thousands of families have been helped for free and sending me messages with gratitude, which is the most fulfilling experience" said Odegova.

Besides pro bono legal information on YouTube, another incredible feature that BPImmigration.ca offers is immigration calculators that can instantly assess the score of an applicant and see what immigration services are available to them, further defining Blue Pacific Immigration as the top choice for anyone wishing to become a Canadian citizen.

ABOUT BLUE PACIFIC IMMIGRATION

Blue Pacific Immigration is a Vancouver, BC-based immigration law office that helps thousands of people call Canada their new home. They offer various services, including Express Entry, family sponsorships, work, study and visitor/tourist Visas. Through their knowledge and experience, their consultants can present each application most effectively based on the client's unique situation.

For more information, visit https://bpimmigration.ca

