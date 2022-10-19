True REST Float Spa Offers Free Floatation Therapy Session to Veterans

For the Eighth Year in a Row, on Nov. 11, True REST Float Spa is Open to Active-Duty Military and Veterans, Exclusively

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / This Veterans Day, True REST Float Spa will honor military service members with a complimentary 60-minute floatation therapy session. On Nov. 11, all 43 True REST Float Spa locations will close to the public to invite active-duty and retired military to experience floatation therapy's physical and mental benefits. Veterans Day appointments fill quickly, and those interested are encouraged to visit True REST Float Spa online to reserve an appointment. Since 2014, True REST Float Spa has provided 17,000 complimentary float therapy sessions to active-duty military personnel and U.S. veterans.

Floatation therapy is a holistic, all-natural, scientifically proven complementary and alternative practice commonly used for various medical conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Floatation REST (reduced environmental stimulus therapy) requires guests to float in a pod filled with 180 gallons of water and over 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. The simple act of floating in a dark room without stimuli enables the brain to enter a state of relaxation typically not experienced. Backed by research, float therapy is an excellent treatment option for active-duty military and veterans who suffer from symptoms realized during or after their military service.

"True REST Float Spa is proud of its commitment to our servicemembers. Year-round, the True REST Float Spa team goes above and beyond to honor our U.S. military and veterans by making flotation therapy accessible," said Jim Rowe, CEO of True REST Float Spa. "The efficacy of floatation therapy's mental and physical respite is documented in more than a dozen scientific studies. Floatation therapy's significant implications among active-duty military and veteran populations and military medicine are profound. As such, every True REST team member takes a personal responsibility to introduce this alternative treatment modality to as many military and veteran communities as possible."

Scientific research over the years has proven flotation therapy is an effective alternative treatment option for often debilitating symptoms for ailments ranked high among military and veteran communities. It's estimated in research by StatPearls that at least 16% of service members deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq have PTSD or depression; the current U.S. Census reports that there are roughly 18 million veterans and 2.1 million active duty and reserve members. Additionally, chronic pain is significant and of greater intensity in veterans than in the rest of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Although these are not the only health concerns that veterans have, these issues substantially impact servicemembers and affect their everyday lives.

Flotation for PTSD and Anxiety

Floatation therapy works on PTSD and anxiety by reducing cortisol (stress hormone) levels and by promoting the production of dopamine and endorphins (feel-good hormones). Justin Feinstein, Ph.D., is an expert in the neuroscience of fear and is trailblazing a new path forward for treating anxiety. His scientific studies show that following float sessions, patients experienced a significant increase in mood and relaxation post-float and a significant decrease in muscle tension.

Retired Navy Seal Credits Float Therapy for his Recovery

John Rhimer, retired Navy Seal from 2002-2006, joined the military in the 1990s and was deployed to Afghanistan several times. In his final deployment, he was shot in the calf, which hit an artery requiring six pints of blood and 15 surgeries over the course of four years. He reports that for years, he only slept three hours a night. The commonly prescribed antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), left him with just a portion of himself. At one point in his recovery, he was taking 160 milligrams and more of Oxycontin every day. He describes it as a "long, dirty road."

He then discovered floatation therapy and its ability to stop the brain from having any control of the body. To help heal his leg, he began to float. Rhimer said, "I started floating to heal my leg, but it helped so much with the mental side of the PTSD. Floating helped me disconnect. I was able to gain balance in my head - almost as if I was meditating. The benefits were huge. Physically, I went to treat pain in my leg, my joints and my muscle fatigue. But then I discovered the mental benefits. I able to completely reconnect with my body."

True REST Float Spa's Commitment to Military and Veteran Populations

True REST Float Spa's pledge to the military is a year-round initiative to ensure that active-duty military, veterans, and reservists have an opportunity to experience the natural benefits of flotation therapy. In addition to its Veterans Day offer, the brand has designated the eleventh day of the month, every month, as U.S. Military Appreciation Day-to provide free float sessions to military members. The float brand also offers franchising discounts to those who have served to support their entrepreneurial endeavors and continues its partnership with Yellow Ribbon Fund to support research on the benefits of float therapy for PTSD. Yellow Ribbon Fund is a veteran support organization for post-9/11 wounded, ill and injured service members, caregivers and families.

Current military members and veterans can find the closest True REST Float Spa location and book their free 60-minute Veterans Day flotation therapy appointment on Nov. 11 by visiting truerest.com/locations. Veterans Day guests must bring a form of military identification to their scheduled appointment, such as a D.D. Form 214.

True REST Float Spa is located nationwide, with 43 open locations across 22 states. Each location has four or more float pods, private float suites, showers, changing rooms, an oxygen bar and an oasis room. The flotation brand goes above and beyond to create a unique but spa-like environment to ensure all participants leave feeling their absolute relaxed best.

Additional information about free floats for veterans on Veterans Day is available at truerest.com/free-floats-for-military-veterans.

