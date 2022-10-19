Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (FSE: P1A) ("iMining" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company that invests in blockchain technology and Web3.0 ecosystem, announces that the Company will be attending the Canadian Blockchain Summit. iMining's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Khurram Shroff, will be speaking about the Web3.0 industry and more specifically about the opportunities related to the Metaverse and the ever-evolving regulatory environment as it relates to digital real estate. Mr. Shroff will be joined on the panel by other industry leaders.

The Canadian Blockchain Summit is an exciting event that brings together leading organizations, companies and though leaders to showcase how the emerging blockchain and Web3.0 ecosystem is transforming the future. The inaugural Canadian Blockchain Summit will be hosted by the Canadian Blockchain Consortium and will be supported by iMining Technologies amongst many other companies and professionals. The Summit will be held in Calgary, Alberta on October 19th and 20th; this multi-day event will explore important topics including Canada's evolving digital future, cryptocurrency, the new economy, education and ESG, and the bitcoin mining boom in Canada.

Senior management teams from iMining, and its subsidiaries will be in attendance as well. In addition, iMining will also have a lounge space where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company directly from its leaders.

Additionally, the iMining lounge will also host the senior management team of The Glenrose Hospital Foundation ("Glenrose"). With over 80,000 patient visits every year, Glenrose Hospital helps people living with illness, injury or those living with chronic conditions regain their independence. In order to raise funding for their innovative programs and to be able to continue to develop innovative and technologically advanced treatment methods, Glenrose will be displaying two NFTs which will be sold at the Summit to raise awareness and capital for future development. The NFT's feature art created by a young Glenrose patient using brain-computer interface technology.

"I am thrilled to see the blockchain ecosystem grow in Canada and I'm excited to participate at the Canadian Blockchain Summit as a speaker," said Mr. Khurram Shroff. "Furthermore, iMining has developed a Web3 NFT strategy for the Glenrose Hospital Foundation and we look forward to participating in their fundraising by purchasing the inaugural NFT called Brain Storming painted by Olivia, a 13-year-old patient at Glenrose Hospital," added Mr. Shroff.

"While the traditional economy is moving towards greater digitalization, many research agencies identify blockchain as one of the highest value opportunities and shaping new multi-trillion-dollar economic sectors," said Ms. Koleya Karringten, Executive Director of the Canadian Blockchain Consortium. "As the premier national industry consortium for blockchain technology, we are pleased to see collaboration between iMining and Glenrose Hospital Foundation, which is also the charitable partner at the Canadian Blockchain Summit. We are also thankful to partners such as iMining for agreeing to purchase the inaugural NFT painted by Olivia to kick-off the fundraising campaign for Glenrose," added Ms. Karringten.

"We're pleased to once again collaborate with iMining and the Canadian Blockchain Consortium in our fundraising efforts. Events like this offer unique opportunities to demonstrate how technology can help reimagine human ability and to connect with a community of support," said Mr. Mark Korthuis, CEO of Glenrose Hospital Foundation.

Finally, in order to further educate the attendees, the iMining lounge will also present other popular NFTs including a bored ape NFT, an NFT of a Crypto Punk and thought-provoking art pieces by the classically trained New York artist, Ms. Leila Pinto and the world-renowned local artist, Ms. Mandy Stobo.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the iMining lounge at the Summit or reach out via email to investor@imining.com.

