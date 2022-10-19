EQS-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Director's Dealing



19.10.2022 / 07:45 GMT/BST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 19 October 2022 ADM Energy PLC ("ADM" or the "Company") Director's Dealing ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that on 18 October 2022, Osa Okhomina, Chief Executive Officer, sold 4,339,492 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 0.57937 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the sale, Mr. Okhomina has a total beneficial holding of 1,666,667 shares in ADM, representing approximately 0.65% of the Company's issued share capital. Enquiries: ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Oliver Andrews, Chairman www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Gracechurch Group +44 20 4582 3500 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Henry Gamble About ADM Energy PLC ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date. ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow. Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Osa Okhomina 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name ADM Energy plc b) LEI 213800DY7G8EEJCCOL47 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each



GB00BJFDXW97 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.5250p

0.6823p 2,839,492

1,500,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price Volume(s) 0.57937p

4,339,492 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

