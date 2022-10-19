The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said it plans to launch a connections simulator this year after completing pilot tests for an online tool designed to accelerate the evaluation and approval process for new clean energy grid connections.From pv magazine Australia AEMO said it has finished testing a connections simulation tool that will help developers of new storage projects to more efficiently prepare their applications for projects and reduce the time needed to connect them to the National Electricity Market (NEM). AEMO said the connection simulation tool provides a cloud-based environment ...

