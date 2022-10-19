Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
Tradegate
19.10.22
09:01 Uhr
9,410 Euro
+0,183
+1,98 %
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2022 | 09:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 20 October 2022.



ISIN          FI4000297767    
-------------------------------------------
Name:         Nordea Bank Abp   
-------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,714,243,282 shares
-------------------------------------------
Change:        25,778,978 shares  
-------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,688,464,304 shares
-------------------------------------------
Short name:      NDA DK       
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     160271       
-------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
