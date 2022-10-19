EQS-News: France Biotech / Key word(s): Conference

The 4th edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID), in Paris, succeeded in bringing together key players of the European healthtech ecosystem to support innovation in healthcare for patients The HTID brought together 800 participants: researchers, institutional and industrial players, investors and entrepreneurs from the healthtech ecosystem, on October 13 and 14, in Paris.

For the 4th consecutive year, the HTID benefited from the High Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and the support of representatives of the European institutions, including Ms. Felicitas Riedl from the European Investment Bank), Mr. Roland Lescure, Minister Delegate in charge of Industry and Mr. Andrzej Rys, Mr. Hubert Gambs, Mr. Iordanis Arzimanoglou and Mr. Enric Claverol-Tinturé from the European Commission. Paris, October 19, 2022, the 4th edition of HTID, organized by HealthTech For Care and chaired by Maryvonne Hiance, brought together for 2 days the actors of the European ecosystem of innovation in health with the objective of finding financing and encouraging new industrial partnerships to accelerate the development and market access of new products and treatments for all patients. 1,600 formal and informal face-to-face and virtual meetings were organized this year, plus meetings set up following HTID#4, reflecting the growing interest in this event. HTID#4 brought together more than 165 European health technology companies, 15 pharmaceutical and industrial companies and over 300 international investors. 86 international experts gathered and animated 19 round tables. Replay of the round tables: https://htfc-eu.com/htid/htid4-replay/ "Europe has a strong network of hundreds of companies with ambitious innovations in the field of health. To develop their products and services, access the market and make them available to patients, these companies need massive financial support. As the only European event to bring together all the players in the healthtech ecosystem, the HTID once again confirms its mission to serve the growth of these companies and will continue to strengthen its commitment in the years to come," says Maryvonne Hiance, chairwomen of HealthTech For Care, organizer of the HTID. "The 4.1% increase in healthcare spending in 2022 is structurally higher than global GDP growth and highlights the long-term trends that are still intact and are the fundamental drivers of healthcare markets:the increase in the world's population, its ageing, the constant progress of medical treatments combined with the expansion of public healthcare systems. The European Commission wants to have Europe as a preferred location for life sciences. Among the many initiatives taken is the Important Project of Common European Interest ('IPCEI') in the area of health, a key strategic instrument that brings together expertise, financial resources, and economic actors to overcome market failures and societal challenges. Also worth mentioning is the European Commission's ongoing work on intellectual property rights with the imminent launch of the Unitary Patent system to support EU competitiveness. Europe's success in health innovation is a long-term objective, serving the EU's economic success and strategic autonomy. ", says Hubert Gambs, Deputy Director General DG GROW - Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs - at the European Commission. "HealthTech For Care Innovation" Award : The HealthTech For Care Innovation Award, introduced for the very first time during this 4th edition of the HTID, gave the opportunity to 25 HealthTech companies (Biotech, MedTech, Innovative Services & Digital Health), from 7 countries and selected by the European clusters, to present their solutions to health experts and investors during a pitch competition. The winners of this first edition are : 1st Prize: MRM Health is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the human microbiome. The company is based in a center of expertise for microbiome research and development in Belgium.

2nd Prize: FluoSphera is developing technology to better predict the effects of molecules to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies discover more effective drugs with fewer adverse side effects and reduce animal testing. The company is based in Switzerland.

3rd Prize: Vidac Pharma Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs to help people suffering from various oncological and dermatological diseases. Its work focuses on the tumor micro environment. The winner was awarded the "HealthTech For Care Innovation" prize, which provides him with privileged connections with HTFC's sponsors, visibility through dedicated communication and free access to the 5th edition of HTID. We would like to thank all our sponsors without whom this event would not take place. The 4th edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) event is supported by sponsors: Agile Capital Markets, Amgen France, BNP Paribas , Bpifrance, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cenponts, Cepton Strategies/Vintura, Dechert, EIT Health, Euronext, Ferring, Jeito Capital, Icosa, Alpha Blue Ocean, Invest Securities, Ipsen, Leem (Les Entreprises du Médicament), Life Sciences Acceleration Alliance, McDermott Will & Emery, Organon, Pharma Intelligence, Rothschild&Co, Sanofi, Servier, Sofinnova Partners, Stifel.

About HealthTech For Care The HealthTech For Care endowment fund is designed to support and promote access to healthcare for all, and more specifically to new medical technologies and medicines. The missions of the endowment fund are organised around three main areas: to support the development of the entire healthcare ecosystem, to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and medicines, and to promote better access for patients to the healthcare system in France and Europe. The governance of HealthTech For Care includes Maryvonne Hiance, Elsy Boglioli, David Caumartin, Pierre Courteille, Marc Dechamps, Eric Falcand, Frédéric Girard, Marc Julien, Anaïs Le Corvec, Cédric Moreau, Christian Pierret and Christian Policard. HealthTech For Care benefits from the support of its founder France Biotech and the network of French health clusters: Atlanpole biotherapies, BioValley France, EuroBioMed, LyonBioPole, Medicen and the NSL clubster. The endowment fund is also supported by many European players: Asebio, BioAlps, BIO Deutschland, BioIndustry Association, BioWin, CEBR, Federchimica Assobiotec, flanders.bio, HollandBIO, IREFI, Medvia, Swiss Biotech and French: Business France. https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthtech-for-care/ https://htfc-eu.com

About HealthTech Innovation Days The HTID event, initiated by France Biotech, provides a platform for promising European life sciences companies to accelerate their growth and bring innovation to patients. This European event gathers each year more than 800 participants including 300 global investors, 150 innovative European healthcare companies and about 15 pharmaceutical groups. The 4th edition will take place on October 13 and 14, 2022, in a hybrid format, combining in-person presentations, panels and one-on-one meetings in Paris with a virtual platform. It is organised by the HealthTech For Care endowment fund. The HealthTech Innovation Days are sponsored by international pharmaceutical companies, other health innovation companies, investors and many international opinion leaders. https://htfc-eu.com/htid/

