Researchers from China have discovered that 91 abandoned mines in China could host pumped hydropower storage facilities, with a total installed capacity of 15,830 MW.Chinese researchers have estimated the potential of underground pumped hydro storage facilities for all the abandoned mines in the Yellow River basin, which crosses nine Chinese provinces and two autonomous regions. The group analyzed the potential based on the availability of underground space, spatial structures, geo-environmental conditions, and installed capacity. They found that there are 91 abandoned mines that are suitable ...

