Shoham, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) (NASDAQ: MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Oren Elkayam, Co-founder & CEO will be presenting at 16:30-17:00 ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Mobilicom Limited management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About Mobilicom Limited

Mobilicom is an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms. As a high-tech company it designs, develops and delivers smart solutions focused primarily on targeting global drone, robotics and autonomous system manufacturers.The Company holds patented technology & unique know-how for Mobile Mesh networking. It has a large, field proven portfolio of commercialized products used in a variety of applications.Mobilicom has grown a global customer base with sales to high profile customers including corporates, governments and military departments. Mobilicom's competitive advantages including outstanding security capabilities and performance in harsh environmental conditions. Mobilicom's large solution portfolio has been deployed worldwide, seeing the Company derive revenue from hardware, software sales & licensing fees and professional support services for its solutions.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Liad Gelfer

Director of Finance

+972525989900

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com

Source: Mobilicom Limited