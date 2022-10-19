Anzeige
WKN: A2AGDG ISIN: SE0008212161 
Frankfurt
19.10.22
08:17 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,002
+33,90 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 6 (508/22)

At the request of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB equity
right will be traded on First North as from October 20, 2022. 

Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 6
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:   AERO TO 6           
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537714          
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  271835             
-----------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during April 14, 2023 - April 27,  
      2023. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation   
      value of the share or above SEK 0,22                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript May 2, 2023 - May 16, 2023.                     
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    May 12, 2023                             
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
