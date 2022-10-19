Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 6 (508/22)

At the request of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB equity right will be traded on First North as from October 20, 2022. Security name: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB TO 6 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: AERO TO 6 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018537714 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 271835 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during April 14, 2023 - April 27, 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 0,22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript May 2, 2023 - May 16, 2023. ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 12, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.