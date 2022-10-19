Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of Q1 FY 2023 Operating Update

19 October2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Notification of Q1 FY 2023 Operating Update

Petra will announce its Q1 FY 2023 Operating Update for the three months ended 30 September 2022 on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

Petra's CEO Richard Duffy and CFO Jacques Breytenbach will discuss the results with investors and analysts at 9:30am and 4.00pm BST on the day. Dial-in details will be available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-events-calendar/ as well as in the announcement.

In addition, Petra's management will host an on-line call, open to all investors, via the Investor Meet Company platform on 25 October at 11.30am BST. Questions can be submitted ahead of the event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the call.

Investors who follow Petra on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited to the event. Others who wish to, can sign up to Investor Meet Company free and register to attend the call via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/petra-diamonds-limited/register-investor.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Patrick Pittaway investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan Mine and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 226.6 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.