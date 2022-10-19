Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, announces that Kraken management will attend the 15th annual LD Micro Invitational which features over 200 notable microcap companies in a variety of industries. Greg Reid, COO, and Joe MacKay, CFO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on October 26th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Reid will also give a corporate presentation on Thursday, October 27, at 8:30 AM Pacific Time. Virtual attendees can register to watch the presentation here.

"Over the past few months, Kraken has seen continued momentum in orders across all its product and service offerings including a $9 million mine hunting contract from a NATO navy; $6 million of synthetic aperture sonar sensor orders; more than $3 million for sub bottom cable imaging; and a $1 million follow on subsea battery order," said Mr. Reid. "These contracts and others led us this past August to reiterate our 2022 revenue guidance between $36 million to $42 million and adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $7 million. Our opportunity pipeline continues to grow driven by demand for products and services providing seabed intelligence to defense and commercial customers globally. We look forward to meeting investors at the LD Micro Main Event to discuss these and other corporate catalysts."

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Newfoundland with offices in Canada, U.S., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. In July 2021, Kraken acquired PanGeo Subsea, a leading services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed. PanGeo with offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 303-0605

jmackay@krakenrobotics.com

Greg Reid, Chief Operating Officer

(416) 818-9822

greid@krakenrobotics.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(647) 955-1274

sean@sophiccapital.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

