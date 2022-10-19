The discovery and optimization of sebetralstat published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry -

Data on absorption, metabolism, and excretion of sebetralstat reported in the journal Xenobiotica -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the publication of new sebetralstat data in both the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and Xenobiotica. The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry article focuses on the medicinal chemistry KalVista conducted that led to the discovery of sebetralstat, with properties optimized for the on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Data with sebetralstat showed high selectivity against related human serine proteases. This feature, together with the rapid and high plasma exposure and near-complete inhibition of plasma kallikrein (PKa) in preclinical studies, supported its progression into toxicology and ultimately clinical assessment. Sebetralstat has since advanced to phase 3 trials. In Xenobiotica, sebetralstat was shown to be rapidly absorbed into the systemic circulation (median Tmax of 0.5 hours) and demonstrated absorption, metabolism, and excretion properties that would be beneficial for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks.

"These foundational papers further demonstrate the promise of sebetralstat for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We are excited to continue the development of sebetralstat in our phase 3 KONFIDENT trial and look forward to delivering an oral option for on-demand treatment for people living with HAE."

Additional details can be found in the manuscripts, which are available at:

Journal of Medicinal Chemistry https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.2c00921

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.2c00921 Xenobiotica https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00498254.2022.2132187

The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry is a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Chemical Society covering research in medicinal chemistry. It is considered the pre-eminent publication for the field. Xenobiotica is a peer-reviewed medical journal that publishes comprehensive research papers on all areas of xenobiotics, including in vitro studies concerned with the metabolism, disposition and excretion of drugs.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve treatment for people living with HAE. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005249/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jarrod Aldom

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(201) 705-0254

jarrod.aldom@kalvista.com