West Melbourne, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) ("BK Technologies" or the "Company") today announced that John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer, will attend The ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Mr. Suzuki will present at the conference and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

BK Technologies is scheduled to present at 11:30 am ET at the Lotus Suite East. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please use this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep23/bkti/1669260.

A replay of the presentation will also be available at the above link for one year.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140823