St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) (the "Company"), today announced that management will present at the ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The event is a leading small cap investor conference, showcasing over 70 small and micro-cap companies.

Management will give a Company presentation at 1:30 pm ET and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending and meeting directly with management are welcome to contact the Company's Investor Relations team whose contact details are below or sign up via the conference portal.

FG Financial Group, Inc.

FG Financial Group, Inc. is a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on collateralized and loss capped reinsurance and merchant banking that allocates capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership led by Kyle Cerminara and Joe Moglia, as well as other strategic investors. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates.

