DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 18 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a fixed option price of GBP1.04 per Share under The Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2025.

Number of Option Price PDMR Shares under option David Wood 17,307 GBP1.04 Mark George 17,307 GBP1.04

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of Dealing Forms

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.04 17,307 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.04 17,307 GBP17,999.28 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Mark George 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.04 17,307 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP1.04 17,307 GBP17,999.28 e) Date of the transaction 18 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

