Dow Jones News
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 19-Oct-2022 / 12:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company announces that on 18 October 2022, the PDMRs named below were granted options to acquire ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a fixed option price of GBP1.04 per Share under The Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme as set out below. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of six months from 1 December 2025. 

Number of 
              Option Price 
PDMR     Shares 
 
       under option 
David Wood  17,307    GBP1.04 
Mark George  17,307    GBP1.04

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 1923 656600

Notification of Dealing Forms 

1         Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name              David Wood 
2         Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status         PDMR 
b)        Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
         Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name              Wickes Group plc 
b)        LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
         Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
         Description of the financial 
                         Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
         instrument, 
a) 
         type of instrument 
                         ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction    Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s)     Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                         GBP1.04               17,307 
         Aggregated information 
 
                         Aggregate         Aggregate   Aggregate 
d)        -Aggregated volume 
                         Price           Volume    Total 
 
         -Price             GBP1.04           17,307    GBP17,999.28 
e)        Date of the transaction     18 October 2022 
f)        Place of the transaction    XLON 
 
1         Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name              Mark George 
2         Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status         PDMR 
b)        Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
         Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name              Wickes Group plc 
b)        LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
         Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
         Description of the financial 
                         Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
         instrument, 
a) 
         type of instrument 
                         ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction    Grant of options under the Wickes Savings Related Share Option Scheme 
 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s)     Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                         GBP1.04               17,307 
         Aggregated information 
 
                         Aggregate         Aggregate   Aggregate 
d)        -Aggregated volume 
                         Price           Volume    Total 
 
         -Price             GBP1.04           17,307    GBP17,999.28 
e)        Date of the transaction     18 October 2022 
f)        Place of the transaction    XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  195523 
EQS News ID:  1467225 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2022 07:54 ET (11:54 GMT)

