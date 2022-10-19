Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
20.000% Kursgewinn! – Nur mit einer Lithium-Aktie wie dieser?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFSB ISIN: ZAE000083648 Ticker-Symbol: IPHB 
Tradegate
19.10.22
14:32 Uhr
9,440 Euro
-0,380
-3,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,58015:20
9,4009,58015:17
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2022 | 15:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of debt instrument issued by Impala Bondco plc (510/22)

Impala Bondco plc (the "Company") has applied to have its debt instrument
delisted from STO FN Bond Market Retail on the condition that the debt
instrument is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Today, Ocotber 19, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's debt
instrument to trading on STO Corporate Bonds with effect from October 20, 2022. 

As a result thereof, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the company's
debt instrument from STO FN Bond Market Retail with effect from October 20,
2022. 

ISIN     NO0011117145
--------------------------
Trading code IMPBC01   
--------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
IMPALA PLATINUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.