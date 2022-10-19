Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of debt instrument issued by Impala Bondco plc (510/22)

Impala Bondco plc (the "Company") has applied to have its debt instrument delisted from STO FN Bond Market Retail on the condition that the debt instrument is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Today, Ocotber 19, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's debt instrument to trading on STO Corporate Bonds with effect from October 20, 2022. As a result thereof, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the company's debt instrument from STO FN Bond Market Retail with effect from October 20, 2022. ISIN NO0011117145 -------------------------- Trading code IMPBC01 -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.