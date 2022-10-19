Cybersecurity Startup Threatblockr Releases Inaugural Security Stack Insights Report

After surveying hundreds of IT professionals, ThreatBlockr released their report on the current state of enterprise security

TYSONS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Today, ThreatBlockr® announced the release of their inaugural Security Stack Insights Report, which reveals new data on the current state of Enterprise Security and organizational security postures.

The survey respondents included over 300 US-based IT professionals, including C-Suite Executives, Directors, and Managers in Higher Education, Finance, Computer and Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunication, and Aerospace.

The Security Stack Insights Report uncovers new findings on enterprise security, revealing where many organizations stand in their security posture, along with where they see gaps in their current security stacks.

According to the report, many IT professionals reported difficulty prioritizing a security budget and proactively allocating resources to block attacks. Almost one-fifth of professionals responded as having a limited budget for security (less than $100k), and 30% said they do not actively evaluate their security budget.

"While the cybersecurity industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, our Security Stack Insights Report shows that we still have a long way to go," said Brian McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of ThreatBlockr. "Security stacks are larger than ever - we found that almost half of our respondents have more than six tools and services in their security stack today. But, many of them do not have actual visibility into these products. In fact, 27% of professionals reported that they do not know how many tools they have in their security stack. And organizations that don't have true visibility into their security stacks are leaving the door wide open for cyber threats and data breaches."

Many professionals also struggle to upkeep their organization's security posture. Almost a quarter reported that they do not have the ability to add new technology or tools if new attacks are demonstrated. In addition, 24% of professionals said their security posture is average or below average, indicating their security stack is vulnerable to threats.

As a network protection platform, Threatblockr works to alleviate many of the pain points experienced by IT professionals. The Threatblockr product integrates into existing cyber defense solutions, acting as an extra layer of protection against threats and keeping thirty to fifty percent of overall traffic from reaching security stacks in the first place. Click here to visit the ThreatBlockr website to learn more about their research on security stacks.

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr's patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers' networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected, and reduce manual work. Block. Every. Threat. at threatblockr.com .

Media Contact:

Anna Stevenson

York IE

anna@york.ie

SOURCE: ThreatBlockr

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720935/Cybersecurity-Startup-Threatblockr-Releases-Inaugural-Security-Stack-Insights-Report