Appointment strengthens strategic focus for Americas market

Dirk Goergen assumes responsibility in addition to his role as Executive Board member and Global Head of Client Coverage Division

Leadership change effective January 1, 2023

DWS Group, one of the world's leading asset managers, announced today the appointment of Dirk Goergen as Americas CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will follow Mark Cullen, who holds responsibility for the Americas region on the DWS Executive Board, and who will step down at the end of the year and leave the industry in spring 2023 after 30 years of exceptional service.

Dirk Goergen will assume this responsibility in addition to his current role as member of the firm's Executive Board and Global Head of Client Coverage Division. As CEO of the Americas, he will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities in the market and strengthening the positioning of the firm. Mr. Goergen, who will relocate to the U.S. and be based in New York, will also oversee the Americas Leadership Council that manages the running of the firm.

"We are happy to announce Dirk Goergen as new Americas CEO for DWS," said Karl von Rohr, Chairman of DWS. "Dirk is a culture carrier with deep expertise of the global asset management industry. His role leading the Client Coverage Division provides him with a 360-degree view about the opportunities and challenges that clients are facing. While we're optimistic about the next era of the firm, we also owe a great deal of gratitude to Mark Cullen for his years of service and contributions to DWS. He has been instrumental in increasing our presence in the Americas market, made significant gains in building our culture, and will have a legacy through his mentoring of next generation of talent."

Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, added: "We congratulate Dirk on his well-earned appointment to Americas CEO as we look to strengthen our position in the important U.S. market. Having an Executive Board member on the ground not only reflects our continued commitment to the United States. It is also a signal that we are focused on addressing growth opportunities in the U.S. market. We will increase our investments in strengthening our U.S. Xtrackers platform and growing our Alternatives capabilities, while maintaining our commitment to our Active business. At the same time, Dirk will continue his global role and stay in close contact with our key clients worldwide."

DWS provides institutional and retail investors access to liquid and illiquid asset classes, and a range of Active, Passive and Alternative strategies. Currently the U.S. accounts for 25 percent of DWS's total assets under management.

"I'm humbled and energized by the opportunity to work with the entire Americas team during such a transformational time," added Mr. Goergen. "We are committed to deliver strong results for our clients and to grow our key business segments in the region as one team."

Mr. Goergen, aged 41, joined DWS in 2018, where he has since been responsible for setting up and developing the Client Coverage Division. His responsibilities include the global business with wholesale and institutional clients across all asset classes (active, passive, alternatives). Previously, Mr. Goergen was Head of Private Clients Sales in Germany at Deutsche Bank. In this role, he was largely responsible for the further development of the digital distribution channels, the traditional branch business and the cooperation with strategic distribution partners.

Previously, Mr. Goergen worked for the management consultancy Bain Company. The focus of his consulting work was on large financial institutions, which he supported in strategy development, the implementation of strong cultures, and the realization of major transformation projects.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with EUR 833bn (USD 870bn) of assets under management (as of 30 June 2022). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, longevity, and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes as well as solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, giving strategic guidance to our investment approach.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing. We understand that both as a firm as well as a trusted advisor to our clients, we have an important role in helping navigate the transition to a more sustainable future. With approximately 3,600 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are committed to acting on behalf of our clients and investing with their best interests at heart so that they can reach their financial goals, no matter what the future holds. With our entrepreneurial, collaborative spirit, we work every day to deliver outstanding investment results, in both good and challenging times to build the best foundation for our clients' financial future.

The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries, such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services.

