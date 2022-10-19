With cloud costs spiraling out of control, Sysdig can save organizations thousands of dollars

Sysdig Inc., the unified cloud and container security leader, today announced Cost Advisor, a cost-savings tool for Kubernetes environments running in the cloud. Combining cloud cost data with Kubernetes workload usage data in Sysdig Monitor enables teams to significantly reduce cloud service provider bills, in some cases by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Additionally, Cost Advisor will help teams allocate the right Kubernetes costs to the right teams and eliminate the need for separate Kubernetes cost tools.

According to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) FinOps for Kubernetes survey, 68% of people said that their Kubernetes costs are rising. With the frenetic pace of development and autoscaling of cloud-native environments, costs can suddenly spiral out of control, especially when developers are given self-service deployment options.

Another 69% of respondents said that they have no cost monitoring, or only have cost estimates. Without utilization information for Kubernetes environments, developers are blind to where their cloud resources are over or underallocated. Optimizing an environment can save thousands of dollars in cloud provider bills, but cutting back too much in the wrong place can affect application performance. Today, many teams are using multiple sources of information and static spreadsheets in an attempt to understand their Kubernetes costs. This approach is inefficient and often only represents estimates.

Key benefits

Reduce wasted resources by an average of 40%: By combining cost, performance, and utilization data into a single tool, teams receive immediate, correlated cost visibility. Intelligent suggestions identify potential savings and make for easy remediation, including confidently making corrections at the source without sacrificing performance.

By combining cost, performance, and utilization data into a single tool, teams receive immediate, correlated cost visibility. Intelligent suggestions identify potential savings and make for easy remediation, including confidently making corrections at the source without sacrificing performance. Drive accountability: Integrating cost data into the chargeback model keeps DevOps teams informed of their actual usage and costs. With this information, organizations can start establishing FinOps best practices, including creating a culture of cost discipline so that teams can adopt a shift-left mindset while making better-informed decisions.

Integrating cost data into the chargeback model keeps DevOps teams informed of their actual usage and costs. With this information, organizations can start establishing FinOps best practices, including creating a culture of cost discipline so that teams can adopt a shift-left mindset while making better-informed decisions. Intercept spending spikes: Easy-to-set alerts offer visibility when spending rises faster than expected, enabling teams to swiftly take corrective action before the next billing cycle.

Easy-to-set alerts offer visibility when spending rises faster than expected, enabling teams to swiftly take corrective action before the next billing cycle. Reduce the number of DevOps tools: Teams can use Sysdig Monitor to eliminate the need for separate Kubernetes cost tools by consolidating monitoring and cost management into a single tool. Cost Advisor automatically integrates with cloud providers with no additional components to install or manage.

"Managing cloud costs is a critical function of all cloud-native teams, and cost data should be a part of the cloud-native monitoring stack. While containers and Kubernetes enable teams to move fast in the cloud, cost becomes the hardest problem to tackle in these containerized environments," said Saro Subbiah, vice president of engineering and technology at Sysdig. "Without this cost data, some teams are losing an equivalent of two to three full-time employees by wasting money on their cloud spend."

