Digital experience analytics provider propels the future of human digital experiences with 7 global events

Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, kicks off the next series of its flagship CX Circle event this week on Thursday, October 20 virtually in North America and in-person in the United Kingdom. CX Circle is an immersive experience that brings together the industry's best to discuss all things customer experience (CX) and highlight winning CX strategies and innovations, from AI to digital accessibility, to personalization. Attendees this year are expected to top 1,500.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from 20+ digital leaders across industries including retail, financial services, B2B, travel and hospitality, and others. With a mix of workshops, panels, live Q&A and more, the event's 10+ sessions will be centered around how businesses can harness customer understanding to elevate the CX and deliver more human digital experiences.

"With the digitalization of everyday life, the human touch has become all the more critical to delivering a memorable digital experience. Customers today expect seamless, intuitive experiences that are also human-centered and built on empathy," said Niki Hall, CMO at Contentsquare. "We hope that the conversations we're having at our CX Circle events will help advance the conversation around what it means to be truly customer-driven, and encourage businesses across industries to implement innovation and strategies that help humanize the digital experience for all, today and in the future."

In-person attendees in the United Kingdom will hear from top brands including Clarins, Decathlon, Hobbycraft, Hotel Chocolat, Lovehoney, On the Beach and Sky, in the following sessions:

The New Era of Audiencing

Keeping it Human in a Digital World

Back to the Future: Customer Experience in 50 years (Gary Roth, Director of Business Value Engineering at Contentsquare)

The Customer Fan Experience: Moments, Emotions and Community

How to Stay Sane in the Web 3.0 Hurricane

Virtual attendees in North America will have the opportunity to hear from top brands including Sur La Table, Verizon, and The Webster. Discussions will be centered around 3 talk tracks based on the human experience imperatives Understanding, Action and Trust and will dive into some of the following topics:

The Human Experience Imperative (James McCormick, VP of Product Marketing at Contentsquare)

How DXA Delivers Business Impact Across Teams

Build a Stronger Optimization Program by Becoming a Data Detective

Need for Speed: Core Web Vitals Workshop

How to Build a CX that Aligns to Your Brand Promise

Widen the Funnel with a CX-focused CRO Strategy

Empathy, Authenticity Engagement: Why Brands Need All 3 to Succeed

How a Leading Dog Genetics Company Optimizes Product Pages to Drive Growth

Accessibility Workshop: Building a Digitally Inclusive Experience

Contentsquare's CX circle events are designed for digital professionals in Marketing, eCommerce, Product, Analytics and Operations. The digital experience analytics provider recently kicked off its CX circle season with APAC events this month in Singapore and Sydney. Following this week's North America and United Kingdom events, the company will host CX circle in Paris (November 17), Tokyo (November 20) and Dubai (November 24).

Stay tuned for more conversations on the future of human digital experience, at Contentsquare's Paris CX circle, where attendees will hear from Pierre Casanova, Chief Revenue Officer at Contentsquare alongside Thomas Husson, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, Niki Hall, CMO at Contentsquare, and Lucie Buisson, Chief Product Officer at Contentsquare. To stay connected with the latest trends from CX circle, Contentsquare's CX circle Magazine in France can be found here. At Contentsquare's Dubai CX circle, attendees will hear from Ahmad Salama, Vice President General Manager MENAT at Contentsquare.

To learn more about how leading brands are envisioning the future of human digital experience at Contentsquare's North America and United Kingdom events, and to hear more from the brands and leaders mentioned above, please click here for North America and here for the United Kingdom.

CX circle sponsors include AB Tasty, KIBO, Optimizely, UserTesting, and Kameleoon in North America. In addition, CX circle United Kingdom sponsors include Dynamic Yield, Insider, REO, and Botify.

