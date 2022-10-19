FatBrain AI: FatBrain Acquires Confidential Computing Platform ZeroTrust to Protect Data Privacy and Accelerate Innovation for Millions of Growth Businesses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) (OTCQB:LZGI) , the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for star enterprises of tomorrow, has acquired the confidential computing and privacy intellectual property (IP) plus software assets of Zero2A PTE LTD ("ZeroTrust Platform"), a software company based in Singapore.

ZeroTrust Platform secures privacy-enabled data collaboration for all enterprises, including in the energy, mobile, logistics, healthcare, finance, insurance, pharma, food security and supply chain segments. The Platform allows businesses to cooperate in learning across sensitive or regulated first-party and third-party data to unlock the hidden, multi-level insights available only from the emergent data network. ZeroTrust simplifies and accelerates hierarchical data-led innovation, while bolstering compliance, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, data provenance and data residence regimes. Moreover, the Platform orchestrates Confidential Computing technologies now natively available in most hardware, making it easy to deploy secure, private, collaborative environments built on public and private cloud infrastructure.

Startup and midsize enterprises (sometimes called SMEs) can benefit from the Platform's data privacy guarantees that today are only available to enterprises with large tech teams. With a FatBrain subscription, SMEs can now share their "small" business data to harness AI solutions for comprehensive insights with no privacy risks.

"All companies need cloud economics to accelerate innovation, but many get stuck trusting their data to others," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain. "ZeroTrust Platform is a critical enabler for many and small to beat large and heavy," he added, paraphrasing U.S. Naval College Prof. John Arquilla on modern warfare in Bitskrieg: The New Challenge of Cyberwarfare, Polity Books (2021). "The Platform guarantees trust and fosters cooperative innovation to join the Peer Intelligence network, to harness opportunities while minimizing risks. It's Kaggle meets WAZE."

"We're simplifying and scaling innovation," said Soubir Acharya, Chief Architect at FatBrain and CTO-emeritus at cloud mobility pioneers Kubisys and SyncSort. "Our F500 clients experienced the security and performance of Confidential Computing on IBM mainframes, each within their enterprise silos. With ZeroTrust Platform orchestrating modern cloud hardware, millions of enterprises across millions of apps can take advantage of our Peer Intelligence AI Solutions as a core part of their subscription."

