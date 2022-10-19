Regulatory News:

François-Xavier de Maistre Chief Impact Officer of Xilam Group

In a global context of climatic and environmental emergency, the Xilam Group is accelerating and intensifying its sustainable transformation to meet the challenges of ecological transition.

In order to support this goal and ensure that this major challenge permeates through the Xilam Group's strategic and operational policies, François-Xavier de Maistre, the Group's EVP Human Resources for more than five years, is moving to the newly created position of Group Chief impact Officer.

Reporting directly to Marc du Pontavice, Xilam's Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for ensuring that progress is made on these issues in consultation with the members of the Executive Board and in line with the company's strategic priorities.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO, declared: "We are pleased that François-Xavier de Maistre will manage a portfolio of such importance, which, despite delivering remarkable results in recent years, will be expanded to make the Xilam Group an exemplary player in this field. He will be tasked with building engagement throughout the organisation and with its stakeholders around three areas: Business, People and Environment. François-Xavier has held a number of senior positions in the company over the past 20 years, where he has always shown a remarkable capacity to adapt and innovate. His many strengths will be invaluable to enable the Group to successfully develop its CSR approach for the coming years.

This appointment marks a major step in the group's commitment to corporate social and environmental responsibility, an essential component of Xilam's development model in future decades.

Anne Hemery EVP Human Resources of Xilam Group

Anne Hemery is taking up the post of EVP Human Resources, following François-Xavier de Maistre's appointment to the newly created position of Group Chief Impact Officer.

She will be tasked with continuing to develop the Group's human resources policy, supporting the Group in its strong growth and hiring, retaining and managing talent in artistic, technical and support functions.

Anne has worked for more than fifteen years in various creative industries including publishing, advertising and design. Her experience and knowledge in these fields closely related to audio-visual animation production will bring new practices and sources of innovation to the Xilam Group which will benefit the company, its corporate development and social progress.

Anne will manage the current Human Resources team of four people.

Working in close collaboration with François-Xavier, and at his instigation, Anne and her team will support the successful implementation and roll out of projects and initiatives on corporate social and environmental responsibility within the Group.

Biography of François-Xavier de Maistre

François-Xavier de Maistre joined the group in 2001 at the time of its IPO and has since been involved in all the key stages of its growth. He has successfully created, structured and developed several departments within the company: Marketing and Communication, Licensing and Diversification, Digital and Social Media and most recently Human Resources and Organisational Transformation.

François-Xavier began his career in the press magazines as Head and then Director of Advertising. He was then recruited by the City of Vendôme to create an EIG (Economic Interest Grouping) of 12 European cities, a project that was awarded the Marianne d'Or and supported by the European Commission. After a one-year world tour, he created a marketing and communication agency and counts Xilam among his clients.

François-Xavier holds an Executive MBA from ESCP (among the top 3 French Business schools) and a University Diploma in Mediation from IFOMENE.

Biography of Anne Hemery

Since 2014, Anne Hemery has worked at the design and architecture agency Saguez Partners as Human Resources Manager to create the HR department. There she developed the employer brand, career support and social relations.

Anne began her career in communications, first with a weekly newspaper and then with a publishing house. In 2009, she joined Image et Stratégie, Thierry Saussez' agency, where she is in charge of personnel administration and recruitment.

Anne graduated from the Sorbonne in 2005 with a Master's degree in modern literature.

