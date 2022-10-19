TaTaTu S.p.A.

Tatatu S.p.A. Registered office: Via Barberini no. 29, 00187 - Rome, Italy PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO

THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN SUCCESS OF THE LISTING OF TATATU S.P.A. SHARES

ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS Rome, 19 October 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") that owns TaTaTu, the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform, announces today the successful direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU). TaTaTu was founded in 2020 by renowned film producer Andrea Iervolino with the aim of becoming one of the world's must-use social media and entertainment platform. The Company's vision is that sharing value among the various players that are active in the social media environment, namely (i) the platform, (ii) the content producers and (iii) the viewers, constitutes a new and fair approach to business, which the Company expects will be recognized and appreciated by users. Such an innovative approach is the cornerstone of the Company's vision of a "sharing economy". The direct listing took place on 19 October 2022 through the admission to trading of 814,265,232 shares. The reference share price was €2.00, equals to the subscription price of a private placement conducted prior to the listing. Thus, the market capitalization of the Company was approximately €1.6bn on the day of the listing. Andrea Iervolino, founder and Chief Executive of Tatatu S.p.A. commented: "Today, we celebrate our successful direct listing on Euronext Growth Paris. It represents a key milestone towards implementing our vision of forever changing the relationship between social media users, their data and the online world. It will contribute to TaTaTu fulfilling its ambition, as we embark on a crucial phase of our corporate development. I would like to thank Euronext and our stakeholders for their enthusiastic support." About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform. Users receive TTU Coins for viewing content and social media interactions. They can post photos and videos and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Rewards can be redeemed by bidding at auctions to win exclusive products and experiences, on TaTaTu's e-commerce site, and soon nearby at selected locations through affiliated merchants. TaTaTu cares about its users, not only by rewarding them, but also by offering them direct or indirect access to original content with an important focus on culture, inclusion, gender equality and sustainability, thereby enhancing social media engagement and fostering social and environmental awareness. Tatatu S.p.A. was founded in 2020 by renowned film producer Andrea Iervolino. https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/ Press contacts H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu Aliénor Miens | alienor.miens@havas.com | +33 6 64 32 81 75 Philippe Ronceau | philippe.ronceau@havas.com | +33 6 76 44 44 35 Investor relations contacts T.W.I.N for TaTaTu Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417 Simona D'Agostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138 Disclaimer This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer. No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or of TaTaTu may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The issuance, the subscription for or the purchase of Tatatu's shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. TaTaTu assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. The information document approved by Euronext Growth Paris is available, behind a click-through filter which excludes access from jurisdictions which impose specific legal or regulatory restrictions, on the Euronext website (https://www.euronext.com) and the company's website dedicated to the listing (https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/). TaTaTu draws the attention to the risk factors set out in chapter 5 of the information document. The realization of one or more of such risks may have a material adverse effect on the Group's activities, reputation, financial position, results or outlook, and on the trading price of TaTaTu's shares. In France and Italy, an offer of securities to the public may only be made pursuant to a prospectus approved by the Autorités des Marchés Financiers or the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, respectively. With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area (each, a "relevant member State"), including France and Italy, no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State. Consequently, the securities cannot be offered and will not be offered in any member State, except in accordance with the exemptions set out in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in the other case which does not require the publication by TaTaTu of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation and/or applicable regulation in the member States. This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities to the public in the United Kingdom. The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved, by an authorized person ("authorized person") within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended) and (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities of TaTaTu are directed only at Relevant Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the securities of TaTaTu may be proposed or made other than with Relevant Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or are exempt from registration. The shares of TaTaTu have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and TaTaTu does not intend to make a public offer of its shares in the United States. The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. Regulatory filing PDF file



