Transparency Market Research: Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market - High Demand for Micronutrient Supplements Drive the Industry Growth | TMR Study

Rising prevalence of premenstrual dysphoric disorder is stimulating growth in premenstrual syndrome treatment market

Increasing demand for vitamin supplements and herbal medication assisting in expansion of overall market

North America accounted for significant share in overall market in 2021 due to increasing number of women suffering from menstrual discomfort in the U.S. and Canada

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has witnessed a surge in working population globally across different end-use industries, which has increased level of exhaustion, among women and also led to medical conditions such as premenstrual syndrome, characterized by symptoms such as acne and mood swings, which has increased the demand for premenstrual syndrome treatment.





As per a study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is expected to advance at compound annual growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period, starting in 2022 and ending in 2031.

Launch of new premenstrual syndrome treatment medicines is helping leading market players in gaining a competitive edge over other market players and generate new revenue streams.

Fresenius Kabi, in 2021, announced the launch of new injection in freeflex bags in the U.S. The product has proven beneficial in decreasing fever and managing pain.

In a bid to improve their revenue and expand their presence in global market, prominent premenstrual syndrome treatment market players are signing collaborative agreements with smaller market players.

Key Findings of Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market

Increasing Prevalence of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Boosting Growth in Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: The last few years have witnessed a significant rise in women suffering from premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Key reasons behind the increased prevalence of the disease are hectic schedules and sedentary lifestyles among the working population. As a result, the need for premenstrual syndrome treatment is rising, which is triggering the growth in premenstrual syndrome treatment market

Rising Demand for Vitamin Supplements Propelling Overall Market: Leading manufacturers in global premenstrual syndrome treatment market are focusing on herbal medicines and vitamin nutritional supplements to help patients manage premenstrual syndrome. Supplements containing micronutrients such as magnesium and calcium are witnessing high demand since products containing these ingredients have helped treat premenstrual syndrome, effectively. Key reason for the focus on vitamin supplements and herbal medication is to reduce the consumption of antidepressants and anti-inflammatory drugs, which could lead to side-effects

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Rising awareness of luteal phase therapy among patients is one of the key growth drivers of global premenstrual syndrome treatment market

Increasing demand for oral contraceptives and ovarian suppression drugs is augmenting growth in premenstrual syndrome treatment market

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America held a substantial share in overall premenstrual syndrome treatment market, in 2021. Rising number of women suffering from menstrual discomfort in countries such as the U.S. and Canada emerged as the key growth driver of the global market in the region

held a substantial share in overall premenstrual syndrome treatment market, in 2021. Rising number of women suffering from menstrual discomfort in countries such as the U.S. and emerged as the key growth driver of the global market in the region Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in premenstrual syndrome treatment market during the forecast period due to growing awareness about premenstrual treatment among patients in countries such as India and China

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market comprises numerous well-established market players and as a result, the competition is intense. Entry of new players could further intensify the competition in global market, during the forecast period.

Leading premenstrual syndrome treatment market players are making huge investments in research and development activities in a bid to produce improved products that would meet consumer requirements in different age groups.

Few leading players in global premenstrual syndrome treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Allergan, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is segmented as follows:

Drug Type

Antidepressants



Diuretics



Pain Relievers



Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents



Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies



E-commerce



Others

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

