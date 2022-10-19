Rho Appoints Clinical Oncologist and Industry Veteran J. Marc Pipas, MD, As Senior Medical Director

Dr. Pipas' Experience Enhances Rho's Oncology Capabilities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, today announced the appointment of J. Marc Pipas, MD, a leading oncologist, as Senior Medical Director. In this global role, Dr. Pipas will provide exceptional medical expertise to sponsors and build upon Rho's therapeutic-area expertise, including oncology.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Pipas, a respected oncologist and leader with extensive experience in direct patient care, clinical trials and the biotech industry, to Rho," said Dr. Laura Helms Reece, CEO, Rho. "With his passion for patient safety and his commitment to the highest ethics and caliber of work, Dr. Pipas is a powerful addition to our expanding global team."



Most recently, Dr. Pipas held executive leadership roles at three Cambridge-based oncology biotech companies. He has served as an Investigator for more than 35 trials and has authored 40 peer-reviewed articles and more than 60 scientific abstracts.



"I am delighted to join Rho at this exciting time of growth, and I am inspired by the company's vision of excellence and their medical and clinical research services," said Dr. Pipas. "I look forward to contributing to this remarkable organization as we advance life-changing clinical trials for the patients in need."



Dr Pipas' clinical research and leadership expertise were built on a long and successful career in clinical oncology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center/Dartmouth Medical School where he achieved the rank of Professor of Medicine. Dr. Pipas led GI oncology research activities at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, for more than a decade. He has years of Human Subject Protection and Data Monitoring Board membership experience and spent two years as Medical Director of the Office of Clinical Research at the Cancer Center. Dr. Pipas earned his MD from the SUNY-Upstate Health Science Center (Syracuse, New York). He completed an internship and a residency in internal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.Rho is a global, privately held contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Research Triangle Park, a biotech hub in North Carolina, US. Rho provides a full range of drug development services, from program strategy through to clinical trials and marketing applications. For more than 36 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the most innovative pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Dedicated to service excellence and cross-functional collaboration, Rho's therapeutic expertise, employee focus and commitment to strong site relationships change what it means to work with a CRO - accelerating time to market, maximizing ROI, and delivering consistent, smarter and more efficient programs.

