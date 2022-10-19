Get Ready for Canada's Largest Professional Beauty Competition-Returning to a Live, In-Person Awards Ceremony and Gala

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - After hosting a highly successful virtual awards ceremony for the past two years, the 34th annual Contessa Awards-the Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards-will be returning to a live, in-person gala on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

A selection of the 34th Annual Contessa finalist's entries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9164/141035_feacb99114e0fb97_068full.jpg

Renowned as the largest and most prestigious professional beauty competition in Canada, the Contessas feature 24 award categories including Avant Garde Hairstylist, Canadian Nail Artist, Makeup Artist, International Hairstylist, Canadian Colourist, Canadian Hairstylist and their newest category, Collaboration. View the finalists' collections here.

This year's event will include a cocktail party from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., featuring live red-carpet interviews and sponsor activations.

Tickets are on sale now for $215 each, which includes a three-course dinner, access to the awards gala, pre-event cocktail party and after-party, along with a swag bag. Note: Ticket prices increase on November 2nd.

Hosted by Canadian hairstylist and TV personality Bill Rowley, the awards ceremony and gala begin at 7 p.m., featuring captivating on-stage presentations from Wella Professionals and Matrix, as well as a special show opener from a multi-Contessa winner. New this year: The official 2023 Contessa after-party, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, will be held on-site at the Westin Harbour Castle.

The Contessas are produced by Salon magazine, the authority in Canadian professional beauty and publisher of two standalone English and French print editions and digital platform, salonmagazine.ca.

Media Contact:

Daniel Pillai

Langton PR Inc.

daniel@langtonpr.com 416-333-2356

Information:

SalonMagazine.ca/Contessa

About the Contessa Awards

Founded in 1988, the Contessa Awards is Canada's longest-running professional beauty competition, recognizing leading and emerging hairstylists, colourists, makeup and nail artists. With the addition of the International Hairstylist category in 2018, the Contessas are regarded worldwide for celebrating excellence and setting the gold standard for the professional beauty industry.

Entries are evaluated by an independent judging panel of global beauty industry experts on originality, creativity, technical execution and on-trend appeal. Photography, makeup and wardrobe are also considered.

The most widely recognized professional beauty brands support the Contessas every year.

Presenting and Gold sponsors of the 34 th annual Contessa Awards: Matrix @matrix, Wella Company @wellahair, Chatters @chattershairsalon, Joico @joicocanada, L'Oréal Professionnel @lorealpro, Oligo Professionnel @oligopro, Philocaly Hair Extensions @philocalyhair, Schwarzkopf Professional @schwarzkopfcan.

Silver sponsors of the 34 th annual Contessa Awards: BaBylissPRO @babylissprocanada, BeautyX @beautyxshow, Goldwell @goldwellca, Redken @redken.

The 34th annual Contessa Awards after-party is sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional @schwarzkopfcan.

Media Contact:

Daniel Pillai Langton PR Inc.

daniel@langtonpr.com

416-333-2356







To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141035