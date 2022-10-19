Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) (OTCQX: PEASF) ("GFI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the management team will attend and deliver a corporate presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XV.

Event:LD Micro Main Event XV

Presenter: David Hanna, CEO

Presentation Date: October 26, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PT (Track 3)

Register to watch the presentation here.

David Hanna, CEO and Bill Murray, CFO will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25 - October 27, 2022. The three-day investor conference is expected to feature 200+ companies in a variety of industries, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings with the management teams.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the Yofiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD.

Bill Murray

Chief Financial Officer

416-840-6801

bill.murray@gfiglobalfood.com

Website: www.gfiglobalfood.com

Social media links: https://linktr.ee/gfi.globalfood

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141181