Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported third quarter 2022 net income of $11.4 million or $0.76 per diluted share compared to $11.0 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per share in the prior year quarter included a $0.14 per diluted share benefit from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to the third quarter 2021)
- 1.20% return on assets, compared to 1.16%
- 18% annualized loan growth
- 12% annualized core deposit growth
- 3.47% net interest margin, compared to 3.02%
- 58% efficiency ratio, compared to 59%
- 0.20% non-performing assets ratio to total assets, compared to 0.33%
President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "We are pleased to report our third quarter 2022 results which reflect another strong quarter in loan growth, asset quality, and expansion in net interest margin as well as in all other profitability metrics. We increased net income by 27% over the third quarter of 2021 excluding the benefit from PPP loans. Total revenue was $38.7 million; a 9% increase from the prior quarter driven primarily by both growth in average assets and the expansion in net interest income due to our asset-sensitive position. Return on assets expanded 25 basis points excluding income from PPP loans in 2021. This quarter's earnings reflect strategically designed core run rates based on non-maturity deposits and commercial loan growth. We continue to practice disciplined expense management despite inflationary challenges seen across the US work force today. These combined efforts create positive operating leverage, which in part, drove the efficiency ratio down to 58%, compared to 59% or 63% excluding PPP loan accretion in the third quarter 2021.
"Loan growth was generated across all of our footprint and across all industry sectors and business lines. The economy in Northern New England continues to be resilient despite pressures from the broader economy. While the commercial loan market is active, we continue to be selective in those opportunities with proven operators who similarly are increasingly focused on bank execution. Overall on an annualized basis commercial loans grew by 25% and residential loans grew 9%, as much of the mortgage production during the quarter was shifted to the balance sheet taking advantage of the higher rate environment.
"On the liability side, we are growing core deposits at a strong double digit rate and gaining market share. This has allowed us to increase our deposit funding reliance and diligently manage our funding costs, which also contributed to our expanded margin.
Mr. Simard went on to say, "As always, our asset quality remains a pillar of our foundation as we continue to see negligible net charge-offs this quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets continues to be minimal at 0.20%. At the end of the third quarter, the allowance for credit losses (ACL) was 0.88% of total loans, up from 0.87% at the end of the second 2022 quarter primarily as a result of more conservative economic forecasting and outsized loan growth.
"We've grown our tangible book value per share, excluding the impact of unrealized security losses, at a compound annual growth rate of 8% on strong earnings offset in part by favorable dividend payments to investors. We should also note that while we have not classified any of our portfolio as held to maturity, we do have the ability to hold the investments to maturity and fully expect any unrealized loss positions to be recovered over time. We continue to manage the investment portfolio as a balance sheet tool versus a line of business, and to this point, classifying investments as available for sale preserves our flexibility.
Mr. Simard concluded, "Looking ahead, while the economy remains uncertain, our customer base remains strong, and we continue to be well positioned to support the needs within our communities regardless of the economic environment. We are actively managing the balance sheet, and, as we have proven in the past, we will continue to lend through the uncertainty while managing our market sensitivity position."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.26 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022 payable on December 16, 2022. This dividend equates to a 3.92% annualized yield based on the $26.52 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2022, the last trading day of the third quarter 2022.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Loans were $2.8 billion at the end of the third quarter. Commercial loans increased $106.4 million from the end of the second quarter 2022 and included 65 new customer relationships. Total residential loans increased $20.0 million from the end of the second quarter 2022, and included $35.1 million of originations on the balance sheet offset by prepayments and amortization.
The allowance for credit losses was $25.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $23.8 million at the end of the second quarter 2022. The increase in the ACL balance is largely due to significant loan growth during the quarter. The third quarter 2022 charged off loans resulted in a net charge-off of $44 thousand compared to a net recovery of $32 thousand in the second quarter. Non-accruing loans for the third quarter 2022 decreased to $7.8 million from $7.9 million at the end of the second quarter. The ratio of accruing past due loans to total loans was 0.10% of total loans at the end of the third quarter from 0.12% at the end of the second quarter.
Total deposits were $3.1 billion at the end of the third quarter 2022 as well as at the end of the second quarter. Core deposits grew $84.8 million, or 12% on an annualized basis. Time deposits decreased $27.7 million during the quarter attributable to customers continuing to move funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity. Excess cash and short-term borrowings were used as funding during the third quarter as loan growth outpaced deposit growth. The loan to deposit ratio was 91% compared to 89% at the end of the second quarter 2022.
The Company's book value per share was $25.22 at September 30, 2022, compared with $26.19 at the end of the second quarter. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $16.89 at the end of the third quarter 2022, compared to $17.83 at the end of the second quarter. Other comprehensive income included unrealized loss on securities totaling $58.7 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $38.3 million at the end of the second quarter.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in the third quarter 2022 was $11.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2021. In the third quarter 2022, there was no PPP income compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter 2021.
Net interest margin was 3.47% compared to 3.02% in the same period of 2021. Acceleration of PPP loan fee amortization due to forgiveness contributed 28 basis points in the third quarter 2021. Interest-bearing cash balances reduced net interest margin by 2 basis points in the third quarter 2022 and 26 basis points the prior year quarter. The yield on loans was 4.04% in the third quarter 2022, and 3.98% in the third quarter of 2021 or 3.62% when excluding interest from PPP loans. Costs of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.48% from 0.50% in the third quarter 2021 primarily due to having a lower percentage of wholesale borrowings to total debt.
The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $1.3 million, compared to a recapture of $174 thousand in the third quarter of 2021. The provision in the current period is mainly attributable to outsized loan growth, while the recapture in the prior year quarter was due to improvement in economic forecasts.
Non-interest income in the third quarter 2022 was $8.8 million, compared to $11.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. Customer service fees grew to $3.8 million from $3.7 million on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income in the third quarter 2022 was $3.5 million, compared to $3.9 million in the same quarter of 2021 due to market adjustments that reduced assets under management. Mortgage banking income was $315 thousand, compared to $850 thousand in the same period of 2021 reflecting lower originations and higher on balance sheet activity.
Non-interest expense was $23.0 million in the third quarter 2022 and $23.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $500 thousand primarily due to annual merit increases in the second quarter 2022 and revaluation long-term incentive accruals to the Company's higher stock price at the end of the third quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio in the third quarter 2022 was 58%, down from 59%, 63% excluding PPP loan income in the third quarter 2021. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) were $31 thousand compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, which mostly consisted of a $1.8 million loss on debt extinguishment.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
|TABLE
|INDEX
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
|A
|Selected Financial Highlights
|B
|Balance Sheets
|C
|Loan and Deposit Analysis
|D
|Statements of Income
|E
|Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
|F
|Average Yields and Costs
|G
|Average Balances
|H
|Asset Quality Analysis
|I-J
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.73
Core earnings, diluted (1)
|0.76
|0.70
|0.62
|0.68
|0.73
Total book value
|25.22
|26.19
|27.11
|28.27
|27.92
Tangible book value (1)
|16.89
|17.83
|18.72
|19.86
|19.48
Market price at period end
|26.52
|25.86
|28.62
|28.93
|28.05
Dividends
|0.26
|0.26
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.16
|%
Core return on assets (1)
|1.20
|1.14
|1.02
|1.07
|1.16
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
|1.65
|1.50
|1.28
|1.26
|1.43
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
|1.65
|1.50
|1.31
|1.33
|1.43
Return on equity
|11.55
|10.58
|8.89
|9.16
|10.38
Core return on equity (1)
|11.54
|10.59
|9.07
|9.60
|10.39
Return on tangible equity
|17.25
|15.74
|13.01
|13.30
|15.08
Core return on tangible equity (1)
|17.24
|15.76
|13.27
|13.93
|15.09
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (1) (3)
|3.47
|3.19
|2.95
|2.79
|3.02
Core net interest margin (1) (4)
|3.47
|3.19
|2.93
|2.69
|2.75
Efficiency ratio (1)
|57.67
|59.25
|62.40
|60.74
|59.18
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
|$
|3,840
|$
|3,716
|$
|3,692
|$
|3,709
|$
|3,738
Total earning assets (5)
|3,525
|3,399
|3,367
|3,380
|3,394
Total investments
|566
|593
|611
|626
|556
Total loans
|2,850
|2,727
|2,655
|2,532
|2,534
Allowance for credit losses
|25
|24
|23
|23
|22
Total goodwill and intangible assets
|126
|126
|126
|126
|126
Total deposits
|3,136
|3,079
|3,048
|3,049
|3,007
Total shareholders' equity
|380
|394
|407
|424
|418
Net income
|11
|11
|9
|10
|11
Core earnings (1)
|11
|11
|9
|10
|11
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(6)/average loans
|0.01
|%
|-
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|(0.02
|)%
|0.03
|%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.88
|0.87
|0.87
|0.90
|0.89
Loans/deposits
|91
|89
|87
|83
|84
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|9.89
|10.59
|11.02
|11.43
|11.19
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
|6.85
|7.46
|7.88
|8.32
|8.08
- Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
- All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
- Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
- Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
- Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
- Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
|$
|50,760
|$
|40,834
|$
|38,656
|$
|33,508
|$
|39,081
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|31,305
|26,282
|72,393
|216,881
|302,118
Total cash and cash equivalents
|82,065
|67,116
|111,049
|250,389
|341,199
Securities available for sale
|556,752
|586,142
|603,910
|618,276
|545,327
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|9,035
|6,572
|7,384
|7,384
|10,192
Total securities
|565,787
|592,714
|611,294
|625,660
|555,519
Loans held for sale
|982
|3,539
|2,843
|5,523
|7,505
Total loans
|2,850,364
|2,727,274
|2,654,562
|2,531,910
|2,534,154
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(25,018
|)
|(23,756
|)
|(23,190
|)
|(22,718
|)
|(22,448
|)
Net loans
|2,825,346
|2,703,518
|2,631,372
|2,509,192
|2,511,706
Premises and equipment, net
|48,010
|48,350
|48,891
|49,382
|50,070
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Goodwill
|119,477
|119,477
|119,477
|119,477
|119,477
Other intangible assets
|6,034
|6,267
|6,500
|6,733
|6,966
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|80,758
|80,262
|79,861
|79,020
|79,380
Deferred tax asset, net
|25,288
|18,405
|12,614
|5,547
|5,811
Other assets
|86,499
|76,109
|68,169
|58,310
|60,712
Total assets
|$
|3,840,246
|$
|3,715,757
|$
|3,692,070
|$
|3,709,233
|$
|3,738,345
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|700,218
|$
|670,268
|$
|653,471
|$
|664,420
|$
|664,395
NOW deposits
|918,822
|883,239
|918,768
|940,631
|888,021
Savings deposits
|669,317
|663,676
|658,834
|628,670
|605,977
Money market deposits
|513,075
|499,456
|424,750
|389,291
|379,651
Time deposits
|334,248
|361,906
|391,940
|425,532
|469,221
Total deposits
|3,135,680
|3,078,545
|3,047,763
|3,048,544
|3,007,265
Senior borrowings
|188,757
|117,347
|118,538
|118,400
|190,267
Subordinated borrowings
|60,248
|60,206
|60,165
|60,124
|60,083
Total borrowings
|249,005
|177,553
|178,703
|178,524
|250,350
Other liabilities
|75,596
|66,062
|58,605
|58,018
|62,295
Total liabilities
|3,460,281
|3,322,160
|3,285,071
|3,285,086
|3,319,910
Total shareholders' equity
|379,965
|393,597
|406,999
|424,147
|418,435
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,840,246
|$
|3,715,757
|$
|3,692,070
|$
|3,709,233
|$
|3,738,345
Net shares outstanding
|15,066
|15,026
|15,013
|15,001
|14,987
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
|Annualized
|Growth %
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Quarter
|Year
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|to Date
|to Date
Commercial real estate
|$
|1,421,962
|$
|1,331,860
|$
|1,289,968
|$
|1,210,580
|$
|1,170,372
|27
|%
|23
|%
Commercial and industrial
|376,624
|360,304
|346,394
|340,129
|331,091
|18
|14
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
|-
|170
|1,126
|6,669
|24,227
|*
|*
Total commercial loans
|1,798,586
|1,692,334
|1,637,488
|1,557,378
|1,525,690
|25
|21
Total commercial loans, excluding PPP
|1,798,586
|1,692,164
|1,636,362
|1,550,709
|1,501,463
|25
|21
Residential real estate
|896,618
|876,644
|868,382
|821,004
|849,692
|9
|12
Consumer
|100,822
|100,816
|96,876
|98,949
|100,933
|-
|3
Tax exempt and other
|54,338
|57,480
|51,816
|54,579
|57,839
|(22
|)
|(1
|)
Total loans
|$
|2,850,364
|$
|2,727,274
|$
|2,654,562
|$
|2,531,910
|$
|2,534,154
|18
|%
|17
|%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
|Annualized
|Growth %
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Quarter
|Year
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|to Date
|to Date
Demand
|$
|700,218
|$
|670,268
|$
|653,471
|$
|664,420
|$
|664,395
|18
|%
|7
|%
NOW
|918,822
|883,239
|918,768
|940,631
|888,021
|16
|(3
|)
Savings
|669,317
|663,676
|658,834
|628,670
|605,977
|3
|9
Money market
|513,075
|499,456
|424,750
|389,291
|379,651
|11
|42
Total non-maturity deposits
|2,801,432
|2,716,639
|2,655,823
|2,623,012
|2,538,044
|12
|9
Total time deposits
|334,248
|361,906
|391,940
|425,532
|469,221
|(31
|)
|(29
|)
Total deposits
|$
|3,135,680
|$
|3,078,545
|$
|3,047,763
|$
|3,048,544
|$
|3,007,265
|7
|%
|4
|%
*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans
|$
|27,940
|$
|25,094
|$
|75,192
|$
|72,490
Securities and other
|5,145
|3,821
|13,178
|11,792
Total interest and dividend income
|33,085
|28,915
|88,370
|84,282
Interest expense
Deposits
|1,801
|1,555
|4,185
|7,109
Borrowings
|1,374
|1,778
|3,458
|5,415
Total interest expense
|3,175
|3,333
|7,643
|12,524
Net interest income
|29,910
|25,582
|80,727
|71,758
Provision for credit losses
|1,306
|(174
|)
|2,217
|(1,428
|)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|28,604
|25,756
|78,510
|73,186
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
|3,548
|3,868
|11,131
|11,335
Customer service fees
|3,836
|3,515
|11,108
|9,742
Gain on sales of securities, net
|44
|1,930
|53
|1,980
Mortgage banking income
|315
|850
|1,427
|4,973
Bank-owned life insurance income
|496
|494
|1,501
|1,510
Customer derivative income
|58
|341
|213
|837
Other income
|526
|352
|1,660
|726
Total non-interest income
|8,823
|11,350
|27,093
|31,103
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
|12,242
|11,743
|35,757
|35,275
Occupancy and equipment
|4,458
|4,029
|13,254
|12,251
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
|-
|(146
|)
|(65
|)
|(137
|)
Outside services
|393
|547
|1,143
|1,512
Professional services
|421
|491
|1,122
|1,200
Communication
|204
|188
|617
|707
Marketing
|518
|339
|1,150
|1,163
Amortization of intangible assets
|233
|233
|699
|707
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,768
|-
|1,768
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|31
|318
|356
|1,759
Other expenses
|4,532
|3,862
|12,585
|11,382
Total non-interest expense
|23,032
|23,372
|66,618
|67,587
Income before income taxes
|14,395
|13,734
|38,985
|36,702
Income tax expense
|2,965
|2,706
|7,940
|7,169
Net income
|$
|11,430
|$
|11,028
|$
|31,045
|$
|29,533
Earnings per share:
Basic
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.74
|$
|2.07
|$
|1.97
Diluted
|0.76
|0.73
|2.06
|1.96
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|15,058
|14,983
|15,029
|14,961
Diluted
|15,113
|15,051
|15,100
|15,035
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Interest and dividend income
Loans
|$
|27,940
|$
|24,581
|$
|22,671
|$
|22,746
|$
|25,094
Securities and other
|5,145
|4,207
|3,826
|3,776
|3,821
Total interest and dividend income
|33,085
|28,788
|26,497
|26,522
|28,915
Interest expense
Deposits
|1,801
|1,195
|1,189
|1,434
|1,555
Borrowings
|1,374
|1,074
|1,010
|1,273
|1,778
Total interest expense
|3,175
|2,269
|2,199
|2,707
|3,333
Net interest income
|29,910
|26,519
|24,298
|23,815
|25,582
Provision for credit losses
|1,306
|534
|377
|126
|(174
|)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|28,604
|25,985
|23,921
|23,689
|25,756
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
|3,548
|3,829
|3,754
|3,844
|3,868
Customer service fees
|3,836
|3,656
|3,616
|3,470
|3,515
Gain on sales of securities, net
|44
|-
|9
|890
|1,930
Mortgage banking income
|315
|488
|624
|1,563
|850
Bank-owned life insurance income
|496
|504
|501
|669
|494
Customer derivative income
|58
|137
|18
|173
|341
Other income
|526
|347
|787
|549
|352
Total non-interest income
|8,823
|8,961
|9,309
|11,158
|11,350
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
|12,242
|11,368
|12,147
|11,842
|11,743
Occupancy and equipment
|4,458
|4,373
|4,423
|4,105
|4,029
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
|-
|10
|(75
|)
|515
|(146
|)
Outside services
|393
|410
|340
|431
|547
Professional services
|421
|528
|173
|556
|491
Communication
|204
|188
|225
|205
|188
Marketing
|518
|369
|263
|378
|339
Amortization of intangible assets
|233
|233
|233
|233
|233
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|1,083
|1,768
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|31
|-
|325
|(92
|)
|318
Other expenses
|4,532
|4,221
|3,832
|3,665
|3,862
Total non-interest expense
|23,032
|21,700
|21,886
|22,921
|23,372
Income before income taxes
|14,395
|13,246
|11,344
|11,926
|13,734
Income tax expense
|2,965
|2,743
|2,232
|2,160
|2,706
Net income
|$
|11,430
|$
|10,503
|$
|9,112
|$
|9,766
|$
|11,028
Earnings per share:
Basic
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.74
Diluted
|0.76
|0.70
|0.60
|0.65
|0.73
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|15,058
|15,018
|15,011
|14,993
|14,983
Diluted
|15,113
|15,077
|15,102
|15,075
|15,051
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
|Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|2.13
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.15
|%
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock
|3.12
|2.69
|2.55
|2.66
|2.59
Loans:
Commercial real estate
|4.26
|3.82
|3.50
|3.40
|3.53
Commercial and industrial
|4.46
|3.67
|3.46
|3.23
|3.79
Paycheck protection program
|-
|13.99
|26.49
|26.25
|23.28
Residential real estate
|3.45
|3.55
|3.55
|3.61
|3.64
Consumer
|4.55
|3.82
|3.51
|3.49
|3.78
Total loans
|4.04
|3.71
|3.54
|3.58
|3.98
Total earning assets
|3.84
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.41
|%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
NOW
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.13
|%
Savings
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
Money market
|0.65
|0.19
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
Time deposits
|0.55
|0.58
|0.62
|0.77
|0.88
Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.30
|0.20
|0.20
|0.24
|0.27
Borrowings
|2.69
|2.41
|2.29
|2.17
|2.11
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.48
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.50
|%
Net interest spread
|3.36
|3.10
|2.86
|2.69
|2.91
Net interest margin
|3.47
|3.19
|2.95
|2.79
|3.02
Core net interest margin (1)
|3.47
|3.19
|2.93
|2.69
|2.75
- Core net interest margin (Non-GAAP) excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
|Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
|$
|59,556
|$
|63,317
|$
|140,383
|$
|325,260
|$
|284,429
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2)
|642,475
|637,881
|629,811
|578,323
|610,381
Loans:
Commercial real estate
|1,351,599
|1,296,162
|1,264,798
|1,189,803
|1,153,813
Commercial and industrial
|421,963
|412,518
|393,759
|386,156
|391,191
Paycheck protection program
|94
|788
|2,999
|14,824
|45,835
Residential real estate
|882,158
|863,172
|856,252
|844,872
|824,686
Consumer
|101,175
|98,588
|97,594
|100,723
|101,545
Total loans (3)
|2,756,989
|2,671,228
|2,615,402
|2,536,378
|2,517,070
Total earning assets
|3,459,020
|3,372,426
|3,385,596
|3,439,961
|3,411,880
Cash and due from banks
|40,330
|35,051
|32,742
|37,818
|38,750
Allowance for credit losses
|(24,061
|)
|(23,228
|)
|(23,256
|)
|(22,525
|)
|(22,607
|)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|125,626
|126,090
|126,090
|126,324
|126,556
Other assets
|171,394
|178,037
|190,846
|200,097
|209,509
Total assets
|$
|3,772,309
|$
|3,688,376
|$
|3,712,018
|$
|3,781,675
|$
|3,764,088
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
NOW
|$
|905,668
|$
|893,239
|$
|930,556
|$
|913,326
|$
|860,206
Savings
|668,255
|657,047
|640,672
|620,599
|591,440
Money market
|491,683
|457,088
|414,130
|395,341
|381,755
Time deposits
|349,787
|375,782
|406,730
|450,559
|471,934
Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,415,393
|2,383,156
|2,392,088
|2,379,825
|2,305,335
Borrowings
|202,296
|178,519
|178,958
|232,492
|334,097
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,617,689
|2,561,675
|2,571,046
|2,612,317
|2,639,432
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|690,134
|661,412
|660,717
|684,895
|641,769
Other liabilities
|71,934
|67,069
|64,619
|61,480
|61,436
Total liabilities
|3,379,757
|3,290,156
|3,296,382
|3,358,692
|3,342,637
Total shareholders' equity
|392,552
|398,220
|415,636
|422,983
|421,451
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,772,309
|$
|3,688,376
|$
|3,712,018
|$
|3,781,675
|$
|3,764,088
- Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
- Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
- Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
|$
|1,587
|$
|1,483
|$
|1,633
|$
|2,890
|$
|3,646
Commercial installment
|348
|632
|905
|1,056
|1,163
Residential real estate
|4,858
|4,882
|5,612
|5,192
|6,311
Consumer installment
|981
|881
|1,063
|1,053
|1,087
Total non-accruing loans
|7,774
|7,878
|9,213
|10,191
|12,207
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total non-performing assets
|$
|7,774
|$
|7,878
|$
|9,213
|$
|10,191
|$
|12,207
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.48
|%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
|0.20
|0.21
|0.25
|0.27
|0.33
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|23,756
|$
|23,190
|$
|22,718
|$
|22,448
|$
|22,815
Charged-off loans
|(85
|)
|(62
|)
|(83
|)
|(154
|)
|(286
|)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
|41
|94
|178
|298
|93
Net loans charged-off
|(44
|)
|32
|95
|144
|(193
|)
Provision for credit losses
|1,306
|534
|377
|126
|(174
|)
Balance at end of period
|$
|25,018
|$
|23,756
|$
|23,190
|$
|22,718
|$
|22,448
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.88
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.89
|%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
|322
|300
|252
|223
|184
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
|$
|7
|$
|59
|$
|54
|$
|216
|$
|(69
|)
Commercial installment
|12
|12
|25
|53
|(24
|)
Residential real estate
|(5
|)
|6
|76
|8
|13
Consumer installment
|(58
|)
|(45
|)
|(60
|)
|(133
|)
|(113
|)
Total, net
|$
|(44
|)
|$
|32
|$
|95
|$
|144
|$
|(193
|)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
|0.01
|%
|-
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|(0.02
|)%
|0.03
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|0.02
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS
30-89 Days delinquent
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.09
|%
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
|0.01
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
Total accruing delinquent loans
|0.10
|0.12
|0.25
|0.32
|0.12
Non-accruing loans
|0.27
|0.29
|0.35
|0.40
|0.48
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
|0.37
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.60
|%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Net income$
|$
|11,430
|$
|10,503
|$
|9,112
|$
|9,766
|$
|11,028
Non-core items:
Gain on sale of securities, net
|(44
|)
|-
|(9
|)
|(890
|)
|(1,930
|)
Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net
|-
|10
|(75
|)
|515
|(146
|)
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|1,083
|1,768
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|31
|-
|325
|(92
|)
|318
Income tax expense (1)
|3
|(2
|)
|(56
|)
|(144
|)
|(2
|)
Total non-core items
|(10
|)
|8
|185
|472
|8
Core earnings (2)
|(A)
|$
|11,420
|$
|10,511
|$
|9,297
|$
|10,238
|$
|11,036
Net interest income
|(B)
|$
|29,910
|$
|26,519
|$
|24,298
|$
|23,815
|$
|25,582
Non-interest income
|8,823
|8,961
|9,309
|11,158
|11,350
Total revenue
|38,733
|35,480
|33,607
|34,973
|36,932
Gain on sale of securities, net
|(44
|)
|-
|(9
|)
|(890
|)
|(1,930
|)
Total core revenue (2)
|(C)
|$
|38,689
|$
|35,480
|$
|33,598
|$
|34,083
|$
|35,002
Total non-interest expense
|23,032
|21,700
|21,886
|22,921
|23,372
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
|-
|(10
|)
|75
|(515
|)
|146
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|(1,083
|)
|(1,768
|)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|(31
|)
|-
|(325
|)
|92
|(318
|)
Total non-core expenses
|(31
|)
|(10
|)
|(250
|)
|(1,506
|)
|(1,940
|)
Core non-interest expense (2)
|(D)
|$
|23,001
|$
|21,690
|$
|21,636
|$
|21,415
|$
|21,432
Total revenue
|38,733
|35,480
|33,607
|34,973
|36,932
Total non-interest expense
|23,032
|21,700
|21,886
|22,921
|23,372
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|$
|15,701
|$
|13,780
|$
|11,721
|$
|12,052
|$
|13,560
Core revenue(2)
|38,689
|35,480
|33,598
|34,083
|35,002
Core non-interest expense(2)
|23,001
|21,690
|21,636
|21,415
|21,432
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
|(U)
|$
|15,688
|$
|13,790
|$
|11,962
|$
|12,668
|$
|13,570
(in millions)
Average earning assets
|(E)
|$
|3,459
|$
|3,372
|$
|3,386
|$
|3,440
|$
|3,412
Average paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
|(R)
|-
|1
|3
|15
|46
Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans
|(S)
|3,459
|3,371
|3,383
|3,425
|3,366
Average assets
|(F)
|3,772
|3,688
|3,712
|3,782
|3,764
Average shareholders' equity
|(G)
|393
|398
|416
|423
|421
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
|(H)
|267
|272
|290
|297
|295
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
|(I)
|254
|268
|281
|298
|292
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
|(J)
|3,715
|3,587
|3,566
|3,583
|3,612
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
(in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Common shares outstanding, period-end
|(K)
|15,066
|15,026
|15,013
|15,001
|14,987
Average diluted shares outstanding
|(L)
|15,113
|15,077
|15,102
|15,075
|15,051
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
|(A/L)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.73
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
|(I/K)
|16.89
|17.83
|18.72
|19.86
|19.48
Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4)
|(M)
|(58,715
|)
|(38,304
|)
|(20,225
|)
|1,985
|4,398
Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4)
|(I+M)/K
|20.79
|20.38
|20.07
|19.73
|19.19
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
|(I/J)
|6.85
|7.47
|7.88
|8.32
|8.08
Performance ratios (5)
GAAP return on assets
|1.20
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.16
|%
Core return on assets (2)
|(A/F)
|1.20
|1.14
|1.02
|1.07
|1.16
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
|1.65
|1.50
|1.28
|1.26
|1.43
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
|(U/F)
|1.65
|1.50
|1.31
|1.33
|1.43
GAAP return on equity
|11.55
|10.58
|8.89
|9.16
|10.38
Core return on equity (2)
|(A/G)
|11.54
|10.59
|9.07
|9.60
|10.39
Return on tangible equity
|17.25
|15.74
|13.01
|13.30
|15.08
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
|(A+Q)/H
|17.24
|15.76
|13.27
|13.93
|15.09
Efficiency ratio (2) (6)
|(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
|57.67
|59.25
|62.40
|60.74
|59.18
Net interest margin
|(B+P)/E
|3.47
|3.19
|2.95
|2.79
|3.02
Core net interest margin (2) (7)
|(B+P-T)/S
|3.47
|3.19
|2.93
|2.69
|2.75
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
|(N)
|$
|533
|$
|491
|$
|476
|$
|573
|$
|576
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
|(O)
|149
|144
|141
|132
|143
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
|(P)
|379
|334
|320
|369
|421
Intangible amortization
|(Q)
|233
|233
|233
|233
|233
Interest and fees on PPP loans
|(T)
|-
|27
|196
|981
|2,690
- Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.41% for the last four quarters and 23.71% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP financial measure.
- Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
- Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.
- All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
- Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
- Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
